Political opinion: From Lancashire to the Lords: Baroness Helen Newlove on resilience, reform & restoring community safety

Baroness Helen Newlove’s journey began in the heart of Lancashire, where her early life shaped the values that would one day define a remarkable career in public service and victim advocacy.

Rising to national prominence following personal tragedy, Baroness Newlove has since become one of the UK’s most respected voices on community justice and policy reform. Appointed to the House of Lords in 2010, she has held influential roles including Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales.

Her tireless efforts to challenge antisocial behaviour, support young people, and reform justice policies have positioned her as one of the country’s leading politics speakers, known for turning lived experience into legislative change.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, Baroness Newlove shares her insights on resilience, policy reform, and creating safer communities for all.

Q: What role can local businesses and community organisations play in supporting young people before antisocial behaviour takes hold?

Baroness Helen Newlove: “Over the years, again, I've been really eager to work with businesses and local organisations. I work with a great organisation called Youth Zones, which now we're seeing across the country. It basically means it's an organisation that encourages local authorities and lots of entrepreneurs to put money into a big-function building which makes children and young people very safe.

“It's their safe space. They actually, as well, maybe only get the most hot meal in that building. They learn education in a different way, and this is great for businesses to see, because not every child is academic. And this is what I always bang the drum about in my policy work through the House of Lords and through the education system when I've been on committees: we have to encourage children who are not academic—may not fit the formula—but they have got so many talents hidden that we don't give them the opportunities.

“That's why, again, I've been really championing an organisation that we can absolutely open the doors for children—where it's a safe space. They can get all the energy with rock climbing, dance classes, art, creativity, get a hot meal. They've got a gym where they can box and get all that energy in a safe way, instead of causing harm and going into the criminal world.

“And most importantly, they learn education—English and maths. I didn’t like my education, but I didn't like maths. And I think most people say, “Oh, maths,”—I can still remember it.

“We've still got young people who are saying that today. But if they describe an item over the internet on eBay—that's learning English. And then if we look at them saying, “Well, what price range would you get? How do you get that?”—there's maths. Then they will sell that product on eBay or any other platform they're working on, and they make profits from that, which then go back into the Youth Zones, so the kids can prosper and have other things.

“So they are little entrepreneurs as well. For me, it's very important that we engage with businesses, engage with organisations, engage even with government, to understand that it isn't always a straight line as the system expects our young people to follow through.”

Q: What do you believe lies at the root of antisocial behaviour in communities across the UK?

Baroness Helen Newlove: “Behaviour has just escalated over the years. My late husband—it was all antisocial behaviour when he lost his life, but then became murder. But antisocial behaviour at that time was drugs and alcohol, and that’s 15 years ago.

“But the root cause around antisocial behaviour, I would say, is not one cause. There's a mixture of causes: from domestic abuse, alcohol, drugs—and sadly, we are now going to be seeing cuckooing and drug lords taking over the houses. We've got grime videos. So it has escalated.

“There's not one cause, but in that cause—the root cause of antisocial behaviour—the impact is being missed when agencies don't take this seriously. And so for me, antisocial behaviour has just been looked at as a low-level... you know, in the work I've done over the years, it's been littering, litter picking and everything.

“But in fact, it has been a lot to do with drugs, arson, hate crime. There is a lot of mixture, which is certainly not low-level crimes—as the police seem to say that—when a mother at my conference, or when I work with them when I'm trying to change policy.”

Q: Having grown up in Lancashire, how has your background shaped your views on tackling drink-related violence in towns like Blackpool?

Baroness Helen Newlove: “About alcohol, drugs, and young people—I've made many documentaries. I've been in prisons. I've been in Youth Zones where they’ve got them, and they really are on the peripheral of going into prison.

“It’s so important that we look at how we tackle alcohol. Unfortunately, in a lot of families with domestic abuse, alcohol is a root cause to the problem as well. But I think British policymakers—I think any party, whatever you look at—they don't work together. They work in silos.

“All the departments work in silos. They always have this strapline when they go out in conferences: “We're in this together.” In fact, they're not in it together. And that has been my challenge to each one of them I've worked with in government: if you don't work together, firstly you're going to waste money, and that money could be invested back into looking at alcohol and drug problems.

“Secondly, you could be duplicating things that actually don't impact the people that need the help. A great example: I was very much on the alcohol tags that we had in London—to test them.

“So they had a tag on, and if they were having problems with alcohol, that would show up—they're called sobriety tags. We need to work closer together to make sure that we all understand, because it is a revolving door.

“We're going through the same things, but we just give them different titles—I call it “wordology.” But most importantly, if the messages and the policies don’t help the people we actually start this project to help, it's a waste of time. And it impacts on the economy. It impacts on health.

“So it is very, very costly if we don't get this right.”

Q: Through your own lived experience and campaigning work, what do you believe people can learn about mental resilience in the face of tragedy?

Baroness Helen Newlove: “My story has impacted a lot of people on different levels—from trauma, from challenging agencies, looking at policies, local areas, local communities.

“What I want people to understand is that I bring from the deepest, darkest place that I wouldn’t wish on anybody. But sometimes we look at that as a weakness—that we can't pick ourselves up. But actually, we have a strength within us that gives us the power and the energy to... hopefully we can get some areas challenging people talking about it.

“That's what, through the pandemic, the journey I have been on—I want them to understand that yes, I wouldn't want what happened to my late husband Gary. But importantly, there is a reason why I want to ensure no victim of crime is a statistic. We’ve got to get humanity back into this.

“So I hope they see the mental resilience of... challenging people, saying things. We all think there’s a system out there that will pick up and protect us—and when there isn’t, you have a right to challenge that in a respectful way and a dignified way.

“Whatever challenge you have—because I always say they need to walk a mile in your shoes to understand why you are challenging, and why that challenge is to get better resources, better understanding, and better support for victims of crime.

“Like other people who are suffering from mental health issues—who are really struggling and feel alone—my message is: you are not alone. There are many people out there to help, and that's what I do through my work as well.”

This exclusive interview with Baroness Helen Newlove was conducted by Megan Lupton.