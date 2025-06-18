Political Opinion: Buckinghamshire group of the European Movement

New: Buckinghamshire EM group announcement

I am pleased to announce the formation of the Buckinghamshire group of the European Movement.

The group will operate across the whole of Buckinghamshire. The group is affiliated to the European Movement UK. Anyone interested in joining the group or finding out more should contact Dr Jon Moon on [email protected]

We aim to create a community of interested people and organise interesting, fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone. In these uncertain times, the UK needs to stand with its friends and neighbours.

You do not need to have any party political affiliation to join us, everyone is welcome. Our ambition? 100,000 members!

The European Movement was founded by Winston Churchill in 1949 to promote European unity. For over 75 years, we have worked to build a closer relationship with our European neighbours.

The European Movement is a cross-party, single-issue organisation. We are powered by our 26,000 members, over 250,000 campaign supporters, over 100 local groups, and our strong networks in Westminster and the EU.

The UK shares deeply held values and a common history with our European neighbours. The EU and its member states are natural trading, security, diplomatic and cultural partners for the UK and, together, we can exercise powerful influence on the world stage.