Pigs will fly! Bucks ethical breeder of micro pigs heads to Canada in a bid to spread message of best practice around the world

The UK's leading ethical breeder of micro pigs is launching a transatlantic link up, after the farm's owner visited a fellow miniature pig breeder in Canada.

Kew Little Pigs founder Olivia Mikhail, who is based in Old Amersham Bucks, visited the Hogs and Kisses farm in Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada recently, and met with owner Suzanne Latchford.

Olivia and Suzanne have the same ethical principles when it comes to the breeding of miniature pigs, but the pig types that they breed are very different, so they have hatched a plan to import a breeding pair to the UK to form a transatlantic breeding programme.

Like Kew Little Pigs, Hogs and Kisses also focus on animal therapy events, as well as their breeding programme, giving members of the public the opportunity to benefit from an animal interaction.

Suzanne at Hogs and Kisses - Animal News Agency

This is all part of Olivia's wider ambitions to expand her business into other territories with other partners, in a bid to enhance best practice globally. The farm already has links with Ireland and has imported its pet pigs to Japan.

Olivia said: "Kindness and welfare is key in all that we do and it is my ambition to spread what we have learned around the world.

"I loved spending time with Suzanne at Hogs and Kisses, they are very similar to us in our ethics and outlook, and we now have built a strong partnership."

Olivia founded Kew Little Pigs from her garden in 2010, and the family-run business has expanded ever since and is now the leading breeder of pigs as pets in the UK.

Olivia Mikhail (pictured) travelled to Canada to meet a likeminded miniature pig breeder - Animal News Agency

The farm is also a multi award winning attraction where members of the public can spend time with the miniature pigs in their pens, and enjoy the calming and fun experience of an animal encounter.

As well as that 100,000 school children have already benefited from Kew Little Pigs' Pig For Schools Scheme, which places pigs in schools which set up their own pig clubs, as well as hosting in school and farm visits at a discounted rate.

Olivia added: "Pigs really are the most wonderful creatures and it is our pleasure to help so many people experience an encounter with one of these beautiful and intelligent animals.

"By doing this with people of all ages, they start to think differently about what they previously thought about pigs, and it is wonderful when they witness the moment that the penny drops.

"This is the mission of my life, and we can't wait to spread our message around the world."