Physio swaps Wycombe life for Thailand on a one-way adventure

Camilla Zeitlin, Practice Plus Group

Keen to experience new cultures and develop her love of holistic healing, Camilla Zeitlin, 31, is swapping her physio day job in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire for a new life in Thailand after booking a one-way ticket to the jungle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Physiotherapist, Camilla, who has worked over the past year at Practice Plus Group MSK, Buckinghamshire, is hoping to find some ‘zen’ on her travels. She’s secured a new role working in a clinic in Chiang Mai, Thailand, as a physio alongside GPs and Osteopaths. She’s also taken on a role in a local well being hub providing educational talks on physiotherapy techniques.

Camilla is planning a send-off in her local pub with family, friends and colleagues, before she jets off later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla says: “I’ve met some wonderful people over the last year and discovered a fascination for holistic well being and a traditional way of living. Leaving friends, colleagues and family is not an easy decision to make but I’m excited to begin treating new patients in Thailand and grow my knowledge of holistic healing.

Camilla starts new life in Thailand

“I have been fortunate enough to work with amazing clinicians at Practice Plus Group MSK and have been lucky enough to learn from them every day. The experience I’ve gained from working here with the variety of patient cases has been great – it’s made my decision to leave extremely difficult.

“I went to Thailand for the first time last year and fell in love with it. I learned about sound bowl healing, yoga and meditation - though unfortunately didn’t pick up much of the language! I can’t wait to get started on my adventure and take all my physio skills into my new role. I’ve packed two cases and booked a one-way ticket. I’m excited for my solo experience and confident I’ll meet some amazing people along the way as I settle into my new home and career.”

Michelle Saunders, Service Lead, says: “We wish Camilla the best of luck on her big Thai adventure and sure she’ll be an asset to her new team. We admire her ambition and determination to try something new and experience working in a different culture helping patients along their journey to improved health and well-being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practice Plus Group MSK and Diagnostics Centre works across nine locations in existing health centres and hospitals across the county. It offers accessible and convenient diagnostic and treatment services including MRI scans, Ultrasound, X-rays and physiotherapy support for NHS patients, helping to reduce waiting lists locally.

The service also offers private MRI, Ultrasound and Ultrasound guided injections for patients who choose this option, via Wellsoon.

To book please call 01494 858 488 or visit www.practiceplusgroup.com