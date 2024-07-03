They had over 50 family members join them in celebrating and everyone was delighted the sun made an appearance which really enhanced the festivities.

They had a delicious buffet of food with cakes and treats some of which was generously donated by Sue from Broadfields Tesco.

The Ellesborough Silver Band performed which was incredible and also very moving as they played a selection of memorable songs that were recognized by their residents.

St Leonards held a Bottle Tombola, a stall with pot plants, New and Preloved goodies for sale including Homewares, candle sets, games and toiletries all of which were kindly donated by staff and family members.

In total they raised £200! Which will go into the resident activity pot. This will help fund other future events and trips.

They were lucky to have had Personnel from RAH Halton pay them a visit in full uniform which really captured the theme of the afternoon, they bought with them some old memorabilia which made for interesting conversation and reminiscence.

St Leonards also honoured their very own fallen soldier, Jim Penman who played a vital role in the D-Day Landings back in 1944. He is sadly, no longer with them.

All in all, the afternoon was such a success they are already brainstorming ideas and looking forward to arranging next year’s Victory Day celebration at the Residential home.

Finally, they would like to thank all of the amazing St Leonards Team who helped put the afternoon together and everyone who supported to make this all happen. They are so very grateful to each and every one involved.

1 . D-Day celebrations in the sun at St Leonards Care Home St Leonards staff celebrating D-DayPhoto: St Leonards Photo Sales

2 . D-Day celebrations in the sun at St Leonards Care Home Ellesborough Silver BandPhoto: St Leonards Photo Sales

3 . D-Day celebrations in the sun at St Leonards Care Home The Late Jim Penman RememberedPhoto: St Leonards Photo Sales