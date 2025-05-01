Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teacher who worked in the remote Australian outback town of Mintabie, south Australia, made a momentous journey today (Thursday 1 May) to Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire where he was reunited with an opal gifted by his class to the children’s author, Roald Dahl, more than 30 years ago.

Mark Taylor, 57, is visiting the UK with his husband, Joel, and made a special trip to the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden to see the precious gem that the world-renowned author kept on the desk in his writing hut at his home, Gypsy House.

In 1989, during Mr Taylor’s second year of teaching in the dry and dusty settlement in central Australia, Mintabie Area School was one of ten remote schools selected to join a telephone link up with Roald Dahl who was visiting the country as part of his book tour promoting the recently published Matilda.

"The children were absolutely fascinated by Roald Dahl," recalls Mr. Taylor. "We had been reading a number of his books as a class and the children were thrilled to have the opportunity to speak with him.”

Mark Taylor views the opal at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden

“And from his first words, my class was hooked,” explains Mr Taylor. “We knew we were speaking to someone special, someone wonderful, and Mr Dahl didn’t fail to entertain. He had a way of saying the most extraordinary and hilarious things, while remaining perfectly calm and teaching us at the same time.”

Now an abandoned mining town, Mintabie was not an easy place for a child to grow up. Dry, hot and more than 1,100km from the state’s capital, Adelaide, the harsh conditions meant many children felt isolated and a long way from facilities that other children would take for granted.

Mr Taylor adds: “But then Mr Dahl said to my class: You are incredibly lucky. You live in a place where treasures are dug up from the ground. There could be treasures all around you, waiting to be found and you might never know it. In fact, you could be sitting or standing on an incredible treasure now.”

“And I watched as the looks on my students faces transformed. He changed the way they looked at the world in a good way. They weren’t living in the outback in isolation and missing out anymore – they were living somewhere special. It was magic.”

Mark visits the archives at the Museum with Will Phillips, Collections Manager

“Mr Dahl asked about opal stones and if the students ever found them, to which my class announced that indeed they did. A young boy named Michael asked Mr Dahl if he would like a piece of opal, and Mr Dahl politely responded that he would love one if it could be organised.”

An opal stone was duly sent to Roald Dahl, via publishers Penguin and the children’s author wrote back to the class along with a copy of his latest book, Matilda.

Mr Taylor adds: “This is the first time I’ve seen the opal stone since we sent it to Roald Dahl 36 years ago. It’s incredible to think he kept it on his desk all that time and that it’s still there today and on display to Museum visitors.”

Steve Gardam, director of the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, says: “We are absolutely thrilled that Mark is able to visit the museum during his UK trip.

The opal at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden

‘The opal stone has been on the writing desk of Roald Dahl since he received it in 1989 and has remained there ever since. In 2011, Dahl’s writing hut was transferred to the Museum and is one of the key exhibits here in Great Missenden. There is a myriad of artefacts on Dahl’s desk that all tell a story - including the ball joint of his femur and shavings from his own spine. The opal stone is one of those special items so to be able to welcome Mark to the Museum for the first time – and hear the story of the opal stone first hand – has been a very special day for us all.”