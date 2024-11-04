As Bonfire Night approaches, people will be filled with excitement at the thought of dazzling fireworks displays.

However, for many pets, the loud noises, flashing lights, and general chaos can be a source of anxiety and fear.

In fact, it’s reported that over 45% of dogs show signs of distress during fireworks, leaving many owners seeking solutions to keep their pets calm.

To help make this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations a more relaxed experience for pets and their owners, leading pet care brand B-Calm, specialists in CBD-infused calming sprays, has shared essential tips to ease your pet’s anxiety.

Pet expert shares tips to help your pet stay stress-free this Bonfire Night

Sam Coles, Brand Manager at B-Calm, said: “While Bonfire Night is an exciting time for many, the loud and unpredictable nature of fireworks can trigger intense anxiety in our pets.

“Common signs of distress can include shaking, hiding, excessive barking, or even destructive behaviour. At B-Calm we understand how challenging this can be for pet owners, which is why we’ve developed products s to help create a more peaceful environment for pets during these stressful times.

“By planning ahead and employing some simple techniques, such as creating a safe space for your pet and using products like our CBD calming spray, you can make a significant difference in your pet’s comfort and well-being this Bonfire Night.”

B-Calm’s Top Tips for Keeping Your Pet Calm This Bonfire Night:

Create a Safe Space - Designate a quiet room in your home where your pet can retreat to if they feel overwhelmed. Fill this area with their favourite toys, blankets, and a bed to create a comforting environment. We also recommend closing the curtains to block out flashing lights, keeping the room as cosy and familiar as possible. If your pet feels safe in this environment, they are less likely to become agitated.

Use Background Noise - Distracting your pet with calming background noise can be very effective. Playing soothing music, white noise, or even having the TV on in the background can help to drown out the startling sounds of fireworks. Choose a familiar sound, radio station or television programme to avoid any additional stress from unfamiliar noises.

A New Distraction - Introducing a new toy, chew or blanket can provide both distraction and comfort for your pet. These novel items can occupy their attention, helping to ease anxiety. Chew toys in particular can be a great outlet for nervous energy, while a new blanket can enhance their feeling of security.

Take Walks Earlier in the Day - Ensure your pet gets plenty of exercise earlier in the day leading up to any Bonfire Night celebrations. Take them for a walk or let them outside to do their business before the fireworks begin. This way, they won’t need to go outside later in the evening when the loud noises are most likely to cause distress.

Try a Calming Solution - When natural remedies alone aren’t enough, consider using a product designed to reduce anxiety. B-Calm’s CBD Pet Calming Spray is perfect for Bonfire Night, offering a THC-free, non-intoxicating formula to help manage pet anxiety. Simply spray it onto your pet’s bedding, blankets or favourite spot to create a tranquil space.

Recommended by 7 out of 10 pet parents, this solution has been shown to reduce stress and encourage relaxation, helping your furry friend to stay calm in the face of frightening sounds.

B-Calm offers a long-lasting solution to help pets find peace not only on Bonfire Night but also throughout the festive season and into the New Year. With B-Calm, pet owners can provide ongoing relief for their animals, making it ideal for soothing other common holiday-related stresses, such as separation anxiety and the introduction of new guests into the home.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 by satisfied customers, this CBD-based spray is a trusted tool for calming stressed pets.