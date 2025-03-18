Pegasus Gym’s Route 66 Challenge raises £1000 for Aylesbury Foodbank

Andy Rudol of Pegasus Gym and Former Aylesbury Mayor Timothy Dixon with the cheque of £1000 for the Aylesbury food bank.

Pegasus Gym – have completed an incredible fitness challenge, raising £1000 for Aylesbury Foodbank. Participants from across the UK and beyond took part in the Route 66 Challenge, collectively covering over 2,448 miles in just one month—the full length of the iconic American highway.

The initiative saw around 450 individual entries throughout February, with participants running, cycling, rowing, walking, and even dog walking Friends and members of Pegasus Gym collabed together from all over the country to achieve this!

“Great to drop off the cheque for £1000 to Aylesbury Foodbank today!” said Pegasus Gym Andy Rudol. “Thanks to everyone who participated—whether by adding miles, offering encouragement, or donating. We did it!”

The funds raised will support Aylesbury Foodbank’s vital work, providing essential food and supplies to those in need within the local community. The event showcased not only the fitness and determination of its participants but also their generosity and commitment to making a difference.

Pegasus Gym has expressed immense pride and gratitude to everyone involved, emphasizing how powerful a community effort can be. With such a strong turnout and support, future challenges may be on the horizon!

For more information on how to support Aylesbury Foodbank, visit their official website or get in touch with Pegasus Gym for upcoming events and initiatives.