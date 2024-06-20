Pedal power: Kingsbrook residents embrace cycling sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt David Wilson Homes recently hosted an educational cycling day at The Kingsbrook School at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury to encourage the local community to choose their bike over a car for short journeys, which can reduce the average person’s carbon emissions from transportation by 67%.

The event was hosted by BeSpoke Cycling Instruction, providing training on how to safely ride a bike and develop new skills and confidence, as well as maintenance tips and tricks.

The training was divided into a number of sessions, catering for different levels and allowing for guided rides around the local Kingsbrook School.

Not only did this event provide residents of Kingsbrook with renewed confidence to cycle on the road, it also highlighted the positive impact this means of transport can have on the environment.

BeSpoke Cycling Instruction is the biggest supplier of Bikeability Cycle Training in Buckinghamshire, Windsor & Maidenhead and Slough. The company’s aim is to make cycling accessible to all and to give the next generation the skills and confidence to ride their bikes on the road.

David from BeSpoke Cycling Instruction said: “It was great to organise this dedicated training workshop at the Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ development in Kingsbrook. Our goal is to help people get riding so they can take advantage of the cycling networks and infrastructure in and around Aylesbury, especially for those short journeys such as getting to and from school or work, and the fact it is healthy and reduces your carbon footprint are an added bonus.

“We know that riding a bike on the road can be daunting and our sessions are designed to support and encourage riders to gain confidence. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it is always great to seek some training, even as a reminder, to increase your confidence on the road”.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames added: “It was great to see lots of our Kingsbrook residents getting involved in the cycling sessions. It’s extremely important to stay safe on the road so with the help of BeSpoke Cycling Instruction our residents now have all the knowledge they need to cycle confidently around the local area. We look forward to seeing lots of new faces cycling around Kingsbrook.”

Barratt David Wilson is selling a selection of homes at its Kingsbrook development with a range of one, two, three and four bedroom homes ideal for families, with prices starting from £231,500.

To find out more about Barratt David North Thames, visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/ / https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/ or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.