Parkinson’s UK’s Aylesbury and Amersham & High Wycombe branches issue appeal for volunteers and new members

Parkinson’s UK’s Aylesbury and Amersham & High Wycombe branches have issued an appeal for volunteers as they need more support to continue their vital work in the local community.

Volunteers are needed in various roles to ensure the groups can continue providing a lifeline for people affected by Parkinson's.

Both branches are actively seeking dedicated individuals to serve as Chairpersons, providing leadership and coordination for their activities, plus other volunteers to help more generally with event, admin and fundraising support.

Both branches meet regularly with the Aylesbury branch meeting on the third Saturday of every month from 10am to 1pm at Watermead village hall. The Amersham and High Wycombe branch meets monthly on the second Wednesday from 2pm to 3.30pm at Amersham free church. Both groups also run a host of other activities throughout the month including social and physical activities.

Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward, people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are currently diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including 4,866 people in Thames Valley.Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For further details about the volunteer vacancies in Buckinghamshire, please contact Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer, on [email protected] or call on 07842449295.