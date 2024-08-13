Parkinson’s UK’s Amersham and High Wycombe branch issues appeal for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkinson UK’s Amersham and High Wycombe branch has issued an appeal for volunteers to help run the day to day operations of the branch, including organising activities, chairing meetings, and fundraising.

The Amersham and High Wycombe branch runs weekly social cafes, singing sessions and monthly meetings, providing support to local people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

The branch is looking for a Committee Chair, Secretary, and Membership Secretary. These are flexible roles with a big impact - you’ll ensure people with Parkinson’s locally can access activities that make a real difference to them. These roles are responsible for helping continue the branch's activities.

Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Local group activities are crucial for people with Parkinson’s, but we need more volunteers to continue offering support, these essential programs are at risk without the generosity of more volunteers. If you have a few hours to spare each month, consider joining our incredible team to help change lives. Volunteering not only impacts those with Parkinson’s but also provides you with new experiences and the chance to meet new people.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including 392 people in High Wycombe.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Amersham and High Wycombe Parkinson’s UK branch meets on the second Wednesday of the month in the Alfred Ellis Hall at the Amersham Free Church, Woodside Rd, Amersham, HP6 6AJ (please use the rear entrance).

Free tea, coffee, and biscuits will be available from 1:30pm to 2pm, and the meeting will run from 2pm to 3:30pm.

For more information about the volunteer vacancies, please contact Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer on [email protected] or call on 07842449295.