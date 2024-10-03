Paralympian awards three-millionth visitor at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Para dressage rider Mari Durward-Akhurst was the star guest at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre’s recent open weekend (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September) celebrating its three-millionth visitor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh off the back of her bronze medal win at the Paralympics, the local athlete joined the celebrations to help mark the milestone moment.

Zoe Pinn, Bella Pinn, Jane Bancroft and Gemma Bancroft were amongst the local residents who walked through the doors of Chilterns Lifestyle Centre as the facility surpassed its three-millionth visitor. In recognition, Mari presented the customers with a prize hamper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paralympian also took part in a meet and greet with the local community, where she talked all about her experience this summer.

Mari Durward-Akhurst presents prize hamper for three-millionth member

Mari said: “It was fantastic to show off my medal to so many people and to share my love of Para Dressage and my experiences at the Paralympics. Thank you for all the super questions I got asked and it was lovely to meet you all. I’m sure I met some future Paralympians and Olympians.”

The leisure centre, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, also hosted a selection of £1 activities to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

This included badminton, pickleball and Zumba, as well as Clip n Climb and soft play for children to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesham Leisure Centre and Chalfont Leisure Centre also took part in the celebratory weekend.

James Sexton, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “It’s a huge achievement to have welcomed our three millionth visitor. Over the last three years, we’ve worked incredibly hard to make Chilterns Lifestyle Centre the thriving community hub it is today, and this milestone marks the culmination of that.

“We had a brilliant time celebrating at our recent open weekend and it was a pleasure to have Paralympian Mari Durward-Akhurst with us. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has visited the centre over the years and enjoyed the array of activities and facilities we have on offer here. We’ll continue to serve the community and get people active for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, added: “It’s been fantastic to recognise the landmark moment of our three millionth visitor to the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre and celebrate in this way. Three million visits in just three years is testament to the Council’s commitment to review, re-invest in and renew key facilities.

“What is on offer has certainly proved to inspire residents to stay active; we’re delighted so many visitors are making the most of the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre and we look forward to welcoming the next three million people through the door!”

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre opened just under three years ago in December 2021, meaning that more than one million people set foot into the facility every year.