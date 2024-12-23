Panto-swine: Meet the adorable Bucks pigs who will spend Christmas being pampered and cared for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forget pigs in blankets this Christmas, here are the panto pigs who are living their very best lives this festive season!

Kew Little Pigs, in Old Amersham, Bucks staged a fabulous festive photo shoot for their beloved residents, who will live long and happy lives at the farm.

The trio of piggy panto stars named Astrid, George and Juniper, donned yuletide outfits for the fun photos, which staff hope will help to show that pigs are so much more than the traditional Christmas sausage and bacon side dish.

The pig's carers Becks Wolf and Rachel Allen, prepared the fabulous scene, while farm worker Josh Montoro Bailes took the photographs which will be sure to bring some cheer during Christmas week.

George the pig looks like the perfect Christmas elf - Kew Little Pigs/ Animal News Agency

In one of the adorable images Rachel, 22 can be seen wrapping adorable George in a fluffy blanket, and the friendly pig is happy to pose in a mop cap looking just like pantomime star Widow Twanky.

In another image George wears a garden gnome-style beard and hat, and another shot shows his friendly sisters in reindeer antlers and an elf hat.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Our pigs love to pose and we knew this trio would love taking part in the fun photos which are designed to show just how pigs are so much more than part of someone's Christmas dinner.

"We hope that by seeing our fun pictures people will think a bit differently about pigs, and maybe even consider one as a pet in the new year."

Miniature pigs enjoying their festive photo shoot - Kew Little Pigs/ Animal News Agency

Kew Little Pigs is the UK's leading breeder of miniature pigs, and all of the animals either stay at the award-winning farm attraction, or go to be pets in people's homes.

The farm also spearheaded the acclaimed Pigs For Schools Scheme, which has so far given an educational animal interaction to more than 100,000 children, bit through setting up an in-school pig club, or by coming for a visit to the classroom or farm.

Olivia added: "We are passionate about education, these animals are as intelligent as a dog, and every bit as loving and enthusiastic about life."

To find out ore about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com