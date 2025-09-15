Pamper morning at The Applewood Care Home brings relaxation and smiles

Resident at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home enjoying pamper morning

Residents at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Milton Keynes recently enjoyed a morning dedicated entirely to self-care, relaxation, and fun.

The event, lovingly organised by the care team, offered residents a chance to unwind with soothing face masks, gentle skin moisturising treatments, delightful hand massages, and beautifully painted nails in their favourite colours. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and the joyful tunes of the 70s and 80s, as everyone joined in the music while enjoying their treatments.

The pamper morning was inclusive for all residents, with even the gentlemen joining in, demonstrating that self-care is for everyone. Residents were thrilled to choose their preferred nail varnish shades and indulge in a little glamour and relaxation, leaving the session feeling refreshed, confident, and cared for.

Beyond enjoyment, these activities offer numerous benefits for residents, including boosting confidence and self-esteem through personal grooming and care as well as promoting relaxation and reducing stress, supporting mental and emotional wellbeing. The activity also encouraged social interaction, helping residents’ bond and strengthen friendships. Overall, the pamper morning created a positive, memorable experiences that enhance overall quality of life.

Face mask display at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home

This pamper morning is the latest highlight in a series of summer activities at The Applewood, which have included garden parties, musical afternoons, outdoor games, and visits from local community groups. These events have helped residents make the most of the warmer months, keeping spirits high and encouraging social engagement.

As summer comes to a close, The Applewood team is preparing for autumn and the colder months ahead, with a calendar packed with exciting activities, including Harvest Festival celebrations, seasonal craft sessions, and cosy indoor gatherings. These events are designed to bring residents together, celebrate traditions, and enjoy the warmth of community life even as the weather cools.

The Applewood is proud to be part of HC-One, the Kind Care Company, which operates over 280 kind and cosy care homes across the UK. New residents can currently enjoy a special offer of four weeks for the price of three when joining before 31st November 2025.

As the home celebrates the end of summer and embrace the warmth of a kind, welcoming community this autumn, The Applewood invites anyone interested to visit the home, meet the team, and experience life in a caring, vibrant environment.

Resident enjoying face mask at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home enjoying pamper morning

Amy Powell, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said: "Seeing our residents enjoy a morning dedicated entirely to their wellbeing was truly heartwarming. Activities like these do so much more than pamper, they promote social connections, improve mood, and give everyone a sense of confidence and joy. We’re proud to see everyone laughing, chatting, and enjoying themselves, and we can’t wait to continue this spirit of fun and togetherness as we move into autumn."