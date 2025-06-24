Oxfordshire tea party raises money for vulnerable communities

Charity supporters in Chinnor organised a summer tea party as part of their fundraising activities for international development agency Christian Aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chinnor Christian Aid Group hosted the event with tea and stalls, including a Fairtrade display and a raffle.

Chairperson of the group, Mavis Shortman, explained: “Despite a temperature in Chinnor of 30C we managed a successful summer tea party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Fairtrade ambassador Rod Thorpe came along with a stall of products - he has given all his profit to Chinnor Christian Aid for many years.

Mavis Shortman, Chair of the Chinnor group.

“We had lovely goodie boxes on the raffle table, made for us by one of our supporters who has been a lifelong champion for Christian Aid. Another supporter provided beautiful fresh flowers and a gifted crafter made a paper rose for everyone to take home.

“We were all delighted with how well the tea went and when the funds were added to the total from the various events we have held this year, we’ve raised £2,053.”

The group’s next event is a barn dance on Friday, October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money the group raises funds local partners in countries around the world, working with vulnerable communities on long-term development projects.

Find out how you can get involved at christianaid.org.uk