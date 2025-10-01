Opinion: Wendover campaigner takes Morocco World Cup dogs fight to Labour Party Conference

The International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) took its message straight to the heart of politics this week, attending the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool to raise urgent awareness about the plight of Morocco’s street dogs.

Campaigner Hayley Finch from Wendover, spoke to delegates and conference-goers about the shocking truth that up to three million free-roaming dogs are set to be killed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

Armed with leaflets and a “Justice for the Dogs” T-shirt, topped off with a pair of furry dog ears, Hayley made sure the issue could not be ignored. “It certainly got people talking,” she said, “but when it came to the serious political meetings, I did get changed!”

During the conference, the IAWPC delegation met with Members of Parliament, a Moroccan MP, and the Chair of Labour’s Morocco Growth Task Force, underlining the international importance of the campaign.

The Labour Party Conference was an opportunity to raise the World Cup dogs issue - Animal News Agency

The meetings were an opportunity to explain why Morocco’s proposed Draft Law 19.25, which legalises dog killings and criminalises compassion, must be opposed, and why humane alternatives must be put in place.

Hayley, a journalist who runs The Animal News Agency, a dedicated newswire for animal stories, said: “The conference was an incredible opportunity to bring Morocco’s hidden World Cup scandal to the attention of key decision-makers.

"Most people were visibly shocked when they learned that millions of dogs could be poisoned or shot in the run-up to 2030. These are loyal, gentle animals, Morocco’s much-loved Beldi dogs, and they deserve compassion, not cruelty. We will not stop until humane TNVR programmes are adopted instead of mass killings.”

The IAWPC brings together 79 animal organisations from around the world, supported by respected figures such as Dr Jane Goodall, Chris Packham, Lorraine Kelly and Gary Numan. Together, they are urging Morocco and FIFA to replace culling with proven TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) programmes, which provide effective long-term population management while safeguarding animal welfare.

Les Ward, Chair of the IAWPC, added: “Our campaign is gaining momentum on the international stage. The Labour Party Conference showed that politicians are willing to listen, but now they must act. No dog should die in the name of sport. Morocco has the chance to showcase a humane and modern approach to animal welfare, but if it continues down the path of mass killing it risks a global backlash. Compassion is not a crime, and it is time FIFA and the Moroccan government recognised that.”

The campaign is calling on supporters everywhere to keep up the pressure, share the message, and demand that the World Cup in Morocco is remembered for football, not for cruelty.