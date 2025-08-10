Opinion: The Disappearing Youth Culture

From the late 90s to early 2010s, Aylesbury thrived with youth energy skateboards, bands, and venues like The Friars Club pulsed with life. By 2015, rising rents and council focus on luxury housing closed these spaces. Now in 2025, young people face isolation, with nowhere to gather or create. Many turn to vaping, chasing nicotine highs in empty parks, filling the void left by a disappearing youth culture. Without urgent action, a generation risks being lost before it begins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For decades, from the late 1990s through the early 2010s, Aylesbury was a town alive with youthful spirit and creativity. Skateboards echoed on cracked pavements, local bands played in dingy basements, and nightclubs such as The Friars Club were vibrant epicentres for young people. These places were more than just venues—they were the beating heart of youth culture, where punks, goths, and all manner of creative misfits found a community and a voice. The Friars Club, in particular, stood as a beacon for music and nightlife, nurturing countless local artists and providing a vital social outlet.

However, since around 2015, this cultural landscape began to shift drastically. Rising rents, increasing licensing restrictions, and a change in local government priorities saw many of these venues forced to close their doors. The Friars Club’s closure symbolised the loss felt across Aylesbury as other nightclubs followed suit or lost their appeal. Alongside this, local councils turned their focus towards business parks, luxury flats, and development projects that often neglected the cultural and social needs of young people. The spaces where youth could gather, create, and belong were steadily eroded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, in 2025, the impact of these changes is visible and deeply worrying. Young people in Aylesbury face a social landscape with fewer opportunities to connect or express themselves. The loss of venues and youth centres has contributed to a growing sense of isolation, with many feeling disconnected from the town and from each other. The absence of safe, inclusive spaces means that the energy, creativity, and rebellion once so vibrant in Aylesbury now risk fading away.

Then David Bowie came to the town as Ziggy Stardust in 1972

This cultural void has brought with it other concerning trends. Many young people have turned to vaping as a form of escape, a quick and accessible way to manage stress or boredom. Empty parks, underpasses, and forgotten alleyways have become gathering points for youths chasing nicotine highs in the absence of meaningful social spaces. While vaping is often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, it carries health risks and, more importantly, signals a deeper societal failure: the lack of investment in youth wellbeing and cultural infrastructure.

The mental health implications are significant. Isolation, boredom, and lack of community support contribute to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and other issues among young people. When the places that once offered sanctuary and creative outlet vanish, it leaves a generation vulnerable to negative coping mechanisms and a loss of hope.

It is essential that local authorities, community organisations, and residents recognise the gravity of this crisis. Investing in youth culture is not a luxury, it is a necessity. This means protecting existing venues, supporting new and affordable spaces for socialising, and backing local music and arts initiatives. Young people need more than just shelter; they need places where they can build identity, express themselves, and connect with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If action is not taken, Aylesbury risks losing more than its nightlife, it risks losing the voices and potential of a whole generation. The disappearance of youth culture is a silent crisis, one that threatens the town’s identity and future vitality.

The Friars Club The last night of Phase 2

Revitalising youth culture requires collaboration and commitment from all parts of the community. Only by listening to young people, understanding their needs, and providing spaces and opportunities can Aylesbury hope to reclaim the vibrancy it once had. Supporting youth culture today means investing in the town’s future, a future where young people are seen, heard, and valued.