OPINION: Little encouragement for the ever-patient residents of Thame

Limp flag of St George at County Hall

Delegation to Oxfordshire County Council over missing active travel link to their station, leaves disappointed.

On Wednesday 23rd April, a limp flag of St George hung above Oxfordshire County Council’s County Hall as a delegation returned from their adventure if not reduced to ashes, slightly browned off by a lack of convincing response.

Valiant local residents attended the Council’s scrutiny committee, which was reviewing progress of the County’s rail strategy. Thame Mayor, Andy Gilbert wanted to know why Thame still has no “Greenway” – the active-travel, low-carbon link to its local rail station, Haddenham & Thame Parkway. This, despite the need for such links featuring heavily in the rail strategy launched in 2015.

Haddenham & Thame Parkway is the fifth busiest passenger station in Oxfordshire, significantly used by Thame residents.

Valiant local residents in County Hall committee room

There is massive support for a greenway between Haddenham and Thame. The greenway will not just be enjoyed by commuters: it is a safe route, free of motor traffic, for cyclists, walkers, runners, wheelers and horse riders, along the lines of the popular Phoenix Trail between Thame and Princes Risborough.

The case for the greenway (in terms of business, safety, health and wellbeing) is fire-proof but any progress is hidden in committee rooms. Money has been allocated to a feasibility study in the 2025-26 budget, but this follows three years of a “Detailed Options Review” yielding no public reports. Local residents’ patience is being tested.

What’s next?Andy Gilbert pointed to the approaching festival of cycling, comprising Thame’s Carnival celebrations and the Thame Sportive on 14th and 15th June: “What an opportunity for Thame residents to get on their bikes, enjoy safe cycling in our wonderful countryside and show their desire to get active!”

A local “Greenway Group” will continue to review progress monthly, to hold Oxfordshire County Council’s feet to the fire. You can subscribe free for Greenway updates: email [email protected].