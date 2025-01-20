One of the UK’s leading care-at-home experts gives tips for the elderly to stay warm and well this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading care-at-home provider, Abbots Care, which operates in Bucks, Dorset and Hertfordshire has issued some advice to the community as the winter weather sets in, amid increasing controversy about the Government’s delays in reforming the social care sector.

Abbots Care, which celebrates its 30 anniversary this year and has 550 care workers looking after around 1300 people throughout Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset, has published some simple tips from its CEO and founder Camille Leavold, expert in care-at-home, to keep ourselves and loved ones healthy and safe this winter.

Camille says: “With the drop in temperatures and frosty, icy conditions, many people who are elderly or vulnerable in other ways are at further risk than they usually are.

"We care for 1300 people in their homes, some we provide live-in care for and others we pay care visits to regularly. The majority of these people are elderly (although we do also have many people we look after who have special needs). We have 30 years’ experience helping people stay warm and well in the winter months.”

Camille Leavold, CEO and co-founder of Abbots Care, has called on the government to increase social care funding ensure it continues to provide essential services to those in need

Here are Camille’s top ten tips for staying safe this winter.

Keep your home as warm as possible and dress in layers

The NHS recommends that your home is heated to at least 18c and keeping windows closed at night.

For most elderly, 20c or more is more comfortable. However, we know that for many people heating the home adequately is financially challenging at the moment. So, use draft excluders where possible, don’t block radiators and wear several layers of loose-fitting, warm clothes. Start with moisture-wicking fabrics to keep sweat away from your skin, followed by insulating layers like wool, and top it off with a windproof outer layer. Wear warm socks and slippers: cold feet can make you feel much colder.

Keeping warm throughout the winter, ensuring your home is heated to 20C

Check if you’re eligible for support

You may be able to access benefits, grants and further resources to help keep your home energy efficient. To find out more visit Gov.uk’s advice here.

Prevent falls

Clear walkways regularly, especially those of the elderly and vulnerable: ice and snow can be hazardous. Use sand or salt to prevent slipping. Wear shoes or boots with a good grip, even indoors if floors are slippery and install handrails if possible. If you use a cane or walker, make sure it has a rubber tip for traction on icy surfaces.

Illness prevention and vaccinations

The most effective way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine every year. Ask your GP about the free flu vaccination. You can help stop the spread of flu by washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work, or school and avoiding crowded areas.

Keep your mental health in check

Stay connected - social isolation can increase during the winter. Make a point to connect with family, friends, or neighbours regularly, either by phone, video chat, or in person if it’s safe. Engage in hobbies - keep your mind active by reading, doing puzzles, knitting, or other hobbies you enjoy. Stay mentally stimulated to prevent feelings of loneliness or depression.

Prepare for power cuts

Take simple precautions, like keeping a torch with spare batteries and having blankets to hand.

For the vulnerable or isolated, where power cuts are more than just an inconvenience, it’s particularly important to know what’s available to you and how to keep essential equipment working. For example, if you or someone you care for is elderly or has a disability, you can join the Priority Services Register – a free service provided by water and power services for those who need to keep medical or mobility equipment running. This will be organised by the Distribution Network Operator (DNO) that covers your area.

You can find details for your DNO on the lookup tool here. You can also call free on 105 (no matter who your provider is) – which will put you through to the local people who can help during a power cut.

Keep emergency supplies

Here are some ideas for a winter supply kit to have at home in case of an emergency.

Torch with extra batteries

Water bottles

Hand warmers

Blankets

Mobile phone power bank

Manual can opener

Battery-powered (or hand-cranked) radio

First-aid kit

Eat well

Winter can bring a tendency to eat heavier, less nutritious foods, but it’s essential to maintain a balanced diet. Focus on vitamin-rich fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to boost immunity. Drink water - people tend to drink less water in winter because they don’t feel as thirsty, but staying hydrated is still important for health. Since there’s less sunlight in winter, consider vitamin D supplements to support bone health and immunity. Always check with a healthcare provider first.

Plan medications

If you or a loved one rely on medication, it’s important to consider what to do in the event of harsh weather or other conditions that make it harder to collect them. This may mean registering and organising a delivery from your pharmacy, if you don’t already have this in place.

You may also consider stocking up on any essential first aid or regular over-the-counter remedies to have in the house just in case.

Good sleep

Maintain a routine: go to bed and wake up at the same time each day to ensure restful sleep.

Use warm blankets and layers to make your bed comfortable. A heated blanket or mattress pad can be especially helpful in winter.

Camille Leavold, CEO and co-founder of Abbots Care, has recently responded to Wes Streeting’s announcement about the delay to the government’s long-term, social-care plans:

“We have been telling nine successive Prime Ministers what the sector needs for the past 30 years - since Abbots Care has been operating. Social care is in crisis now and can’t wait until 2028 for the conclusions of another government report, which is unlikely to tell us anything we don’t know.

“We have run out of time – we are facing bigger challenges than ever before with an aging population, a huge shortage of carers and the recent budget which has heaped more financial pressure on providers, who will be unable to meet wage bills. The potential consequences will see the home-care market collapse, more providers failing, increased unmet need and additional pressure on the NHS.

“The UK care sector urgently requires substantial funding to ensure its sustainability and to continue providing essential services to those in need. Government intervention is crucial to address the financial instability and rising costs, thereby safeguarding the future of care services in the UK. We really can’t wait another three years for the government to act.”