One in three don’t realise air ambulance is a charity

One third of the community do not know their local air ambulance receives no government funding

Thames Valley Air Ambulance is on a mission to improve public understanding, after a survey showed a third of the community they serve (33%) do not realise the lifesaving service is a charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ‘missing third’ are unaware that Thames Valley Air Ambulance receives no government or NHS funding, relying solely on the generosity of the public to bring lifesaving critical care to the people of Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire.

To mark Air Ambulance Week, air ambulance charities across the UK are sharing the same powerful message: ‘every mission starts with you’ and Thames Valley Air Ambulance is giving people a glimpse into an average week, to help people understand where their donations could go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an average week, Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s critical care paramedic and doctor crews are called out 60 times to treat the most seriously ill and injured people in the region. They treat around four child patients and attend 23 cardiac arrests every week. The charity also cares beyond the scene, with the Aftercare team supporting 20 new patients each week, helping them to navigate often lifechanging events.

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said:

“Our expert crews are called out around sixty times each week, bringing vital pre-hospital care to people when they need it most. Every single one of these missions starts with someone deciding to support their local air ambulance charity. Could that be you this week?

“Air Ambulance Week is the perfect time to get on board. With your help, we’ll continue to care for people at the scene, and beyond.”

To support your local air ambulance charity, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/support-us