One Holidays: Bringing tailor-made travel and live online booking to Buckinghamshire

Local travel agency One Holidays is redefining travel for Buckinghamshire residents with its expert-led holiday planning and new real-time online booking system.

Based in Gerrards Cross, One Holidays combines personalised service with the convenience of instant booking, making it easier than ever for holidaymakers to plan, book, and experience their dream getaway.

For over 25 years, One Holidays has been helping local residents craft unforgettable travel experiences, offering tailor-made holidays, exclusive deals, and expert advice. From luxury beach escapes and family holidays to city breaks and adventure getaways, the agency provides a wide range of options to suit every traveller.

Founder Louise and her dedicated team are passionate about offering a personal, hands-on approach to holiday planning, ensuring that every trip is designed with the traveller’s needs in mind. Whether you need a romantic honeymoon, a cultural city escape, or a last-minute sun-soaked retreat, One Holidays has the expertise to create the perfect itinerary.

“We love being a part of the Buckinghamshire community and helping our clients find their perfect getaway,” said Louise. “With our new live booking system, we’re now offering the best of both worlds—personal travel service and the ease of instant online booking.”

Introducing Real-Time Online Booking

One Holidays is thrilled to announce the launch of its new live online booking platform, available at www.oneholidays.co.uk. This innovative system allows customers to:

Search and book flights, hotels, and holiday packages instantly

Compare real-time pricing and availability

Browse exclusive deals on cruises, ski holidays, and apartments

Secure bookings in just a few clicks

For those who still prefer a personalised service, One Holidays’ team remains on hand to offer expert recommendations and tailor-made itineraries.

Exclusive Offers for Buckinghamshire Residents

To celebrate the launch of the new booking platform, One Holidays is offering exclusive deals for local residents, including special travel discounts and vouchers worth up to £250 on selected bookings.

“We believe travel should be exciting, easy, and accessible,” added Louise. “By offering both a personal touch and online convenience, we make it simple for our clients to book their perfect trip with confidence.”

Whether you're planning a luxury getaway, a family adventure, or a weekend city break, One Holidays has the expertise and connections to make it happen.