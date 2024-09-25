Olympic Gold-Medallist Tom Dean champions the ‘Power of Sleep’ in inspiring school visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom visited Sir William Ramsay School to engage kids in his inspiring journey, and worked with Dreams to encourage students create their own 'Dreams Sleep Pledge' to highlight the importance of a good bedtime routine on your health.

Three-time Olympic gold-medallist and Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant, Tom Dean took time out of his busy training schedule to visit Sir William Ramsay School in Buckinghamshire this week. During the visit, Tom shared his inspiring journey from aspiring swimmer to Olympic champion, and highlighted the critical role sleep has played in his success.

The visit was part of a series of school events hosted by Dreams, the Official Sleep Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, featuring its ambassadors following the Paris 2024 Games.

Tom encouraged students to create their own ‘Dreams Sleep Pledge’ designed to help improve bedtime routines. The pledges included actions like reducing screen time or increasing physical activity, and students were able to take them home as handy fridge reminders.

In addition to the pledge, Tom took part in an engaging Q&A session, where he shared insights into how athletes, like himself, rely on sleep to optimise their performance.

Growing up locally in Maidenhead, Tom adds: “As an athlete, I very quickly learned that sleep is just as important as training and nutrition when it comes to performing at your best. Competing on Strictly this year and undergoing intense dance training has also reinforced how crucial rest is, not just for physical recovery but for mental focus as well. It was fantastic to share this message with the students and encourage them to take sleep seriously as a key factor in reaching their own dreams and goals, whether in sports or everyday life.”

Tom’s visit coincided with the launch of Sir William Ramsay School’s new competitive house system, where each house is named after a celebrated Olympian. One of the houses will be named in honour of Tom Dean, further inspiring students to pursue excellence in both academics and athletics.

The school visits are part of Dreams’ broader commitment as the Official Sleep Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB in supporting athletes with their sleep needs, particularly during major competitions like Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. By providing expertise and high-quality sleep solutions, Dreams ensures that athletes are well-rested and ready to achieve their best performance.

For further information on Dreams’ Official Sleep range in partnership with Team GB visit: https://www.dreams.co.uk/the-dream-team-range.