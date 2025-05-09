Oink-tastic News: Six adorable piglets born at Kew Little Pigs — and you could help name them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wave of joy has swept across Buckinghamshire this week as six beautiful piglets were born at the award-winning Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham — and now the public is being invited to help name the tiny newcomers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four boys and two girls, all in perfect health, were born to proud mum Willow and have already captured hearts online, with hundreds tuning in via livestream and TikTok Live to witness their arrival.

To celebrate, the farm has launched a naming competition, with a special gold adoption package up for grabs for the winning entry. Piglet fans can send their name suggestions to [email protected] to be in with a chance of winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Olivia Mikhail shared her delight at the new arrivals and spoke passionately about the farm’s ethos: “At Kew Little Pigs, we’re dedicated to the ethical breeding of miniature pigs. Our animals are raised with the highest standards of care, and when the time comes, these piglets will go on to become much-loved family pets.”

Willow and her piglets - Animal News Agency

Founded in 2010, the farm began as a passion project after Olivia’s young daughter Eva became enamoured with classic films Charlotte’s Web and Babe. Eva, now grown up, plays a key role in the family-run business as marketing manager.

Since its humble beginnings, Kew Little Pigs has become the UK’s leading ethical breeder of micro pigs, scooping multiple tourism and animal welfare accolades along the way. Visitors to the farm — one of Buckinghamshire’s top family attractions — will soon be able to meet the new piglets once they’ve settled into life outside the sty.

To learn more about owning a miniature pig, prospective pig parents can contact [email protected], and for general information on the farm and its experiences, visit www.kewlittlepigs.com.