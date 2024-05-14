Oceans of Hope for Multiple Sclerosis sufferers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Natalie Turner, 46 from Cheddington is raising money for Oceans of Hope, a charity that runs sailing events for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Four years ago, almost overnight Natalie went from being an active, healthy 42-year old to someone who could barely walk. She spent 10 days at Luton & Dunstable Hospital and had to take six months off work to recover (as best she could). She was officially diagnosed with MS in July 2020, her partner was diagnosed in 2012.

Living with MS presents challenges every day, but it has also opened many doors. One of those was discovering Oceans of Hope through a local MS support group.

Oceans of Hope are a registered charity (Charity Number: 1180234) dedicated to providing sailing experiences for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). They offer people with MS the opportunity to experience sailing in a safe and supportive environment, empowering them to overcome challenges and embrace the freedom of the open sea. The charity is entirely led by individuals with MS, ensuring that programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of people living with varying degrees of disability.

Natalie on one of the Oceans of Hope Day Sails

Natalie immediately signed up and was accepted for a Day Sail in October 2022 and another in November 2022 and she hopes to attend her next one this summer. To date, she has raised £870 for the charity, including a generous contribution from her employer. Inspired Thinking Group (ITG).

Natalie is hoping to smash this total by fundraising again to support Oceans of Hope’s upcoming ‘Sail The Solent Challenge’ this June/July, two weeks of accessible sailing events in the Solent and Isle of Wight. They aim to take over 100 people on this adventure, inspiring each and every one to build strength, confidence and challenge their limitations. If you have MS and are interested in taking part, you can sign up here https://oceansofhope.co.uk/take-part/

Natalie has set a target of £1000 as part of Oceans of Hope’s overall fundraising target of £10,000 for the duration of the challenge which represents £1 per nautical mile and will help support the charity’s ongoing programme of sailing events.

One of her fundraising events is an online auction, featuring some fantastic items from local and national businesses. The auction will be held on 1st July 2024, see https://www.facebook.com/groups/oceansfundraiser for more information and keep up to date with her fundraising events and progress.

Learning sailing knots onboard

If you wish to contribute to the auction (in return for some publicity), please contact Natalie at [email protected]