Newlife charity launches £1 school uniform sale

Newlife is offering school uniform basics at £1

The cost of school uniform can add up to one big expense, especially when you have a few children of school age, but a High Wycombe store is set to hold a special uniform sale with all stock being sold at just £1.

The School Uniform sale will be held from Monday August 11 at Newlife The Charity for Disabled Children’s High Wycombe store in the Eden Shopping Centre, offering the chance to stock up on brand new school uniform basics including trousers, skirts and shirts.

All the uniform will be sold on a first come, first served, basis – and if you buy five items of school uniform or more in one transaction, one item will be free.

Carole Simpson, Newlife’s Director of Retail and Sustainability, said: “We know how tough it can be for parents and carers when it comes to stocking up on school uniform basics, and how quickly children can go through them, so this is really great opportunity to stock up on the basics you need for the Autumn term.”