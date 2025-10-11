New Young Artists Programme opens doors for Buckinghamshire’s next generation of creatives

A new initiative is giving young people in Buckinghamshire the chance to develop their artistic talents and join the county’s thriving creative community.

The organisation behind Bucks Art Weeks, the county’s largest celebration of the visual arts, has launched a Young Artists programme for 12–30 year-olds, with generous support from the Rothschild Foundation. 40 free memberships are available, offering access to workshops, mentoring, exhibitions, and the opportunity to take part in Bucks Art Weeks 2026.

The programme is already making an impact. One young member has been photographing Bucks Art Weeks events, another has written a feature article after interviewing local artists, and a third is curating a Young Artists exhibition next year at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham. A well-established local potter has also stepped forward to mentor a young member, demonstrating the spirit of collaboration at the heart of the project.

Bucks Art Weeks has long been a cornerstone of the county’s cultural calendar. Each June, hundreds of artists, makers, and designers open their studios or exhibit in venues across Buckinghamshire, welcoming thousands of visitors. The event showcases an extraordinary variety of work — from painting, drawing, and printmaking to ceramics, textiles, jewellery, photography, and digital art.

What makes Bucks Art Weeks distinctive is the direct connection it fosters between artists and the public. Visitors not only see finished pieces but also step into studios and workshops, witnessing the creative process and hearing the stories behind the work.

The ethos of Bucks Art Weeks will reach out to the next generation through this new Young Artists programme. “We want young people to feel part of the county’s vibrant arts community, to learn from established practitioners, and to share their own creativity,” said Jay Nolan-Latchford, who is leading on the activity for the organisers.

Young people aged 12 to 30 with an interest in the visual arts are encouraged to apply. The programme welcomes all visual art forms — painting, drawing, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, digital media, photography, and more.

Applications are open now through the Bucks Art Weeks website: www.bucksartweeks.org.uk/youngartists

Can you help spread the word about this new opportunity? With the help of the wider community, Buckinghamshire can nurture a new wave of artists who will continue the county’s rich tradition of creativity for years to come.