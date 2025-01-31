Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new store opened its doors for the first time today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco is today welcoming customers to its new Express store in Chalfont St Peter.

The new store, located on Market Place in the village, opened its doors for the first time at (10am) on Friday the 31st of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balraj Kalsi, the new store manager, said: "We are absolutely delighted to open our new Tesco Express and begin serving the local community."

Tesco colleagues at the Chalfont St Peter welcome customers

"Our shelves will feature a wide range of fresh produce, value-packed meal deals, and delicious bakery treats.

"I am proud to lead a fantastic team of 38 colleagues, 30 of whom have been newly recruited by Tesco.”

"We are also thrilled to be part of the Tesco Stronger Starts grant scheme, which provides essential funding to schools to support the health and wellbeing of children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local schools and community groups are invited to apply for community funding through Tesco’s Stronger Starts, Tesco’s blue token voting scheme which sees three local projects voted on by customers in store every three months, with first place awarded up to £1,500, second place up to £1,000 and third place up to £500.

The new Express store will also participate in the Community Food Connection scheme, which redistributes surplus food to charities and community groups from every Tesco store at the end of each day.

Since its launch in 2016, the Tesco Community Food Connection Scheme has donated more than 145 million meals to charities across the UK.

This scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare. Each month more than one million meals’ worth of food are donated across the country.