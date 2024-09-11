New service station and Co-op store set to open in Aylesbury Vale village

A new roadside service station and Co-op store is set to launch this week (Friday, September 13) located on the A421 adjacent to Finmere Aerodrome

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as Finmere Services, the 24-hour service station includes four electric vehicle charging points; eight fuel pumps at the front plus eight HGV and four AdBlue pumps.

The Co-op convenience store provides self-service Starbucks coffee; bakery products and a focus on quality fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; freshly prepared sandwiches and food-to-go; Fairtrade products; flowers; car care goods; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food service offer at the roadside service station also includes a Starbucks drive-through; Subway and Greggs.

New roadside service station and Co-op opening in Finmere.

Forming part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, the new Co-op store is one of seven across the UK to launch on forecourts as part of an initial trial between Co-op and petrol forecourt business EG On The Move, with the potential to expand in the future.

Ranjan Sivanathan, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to be part of the launch of a state-of-the art roadside services and brand new Co-op store. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling customer offer to serve our local community and motorists travelling through the area.”

Zuber Issa, CEO, EG On The Move, expressed: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats. Following on from this seven store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”

The franchise agreement between Co-op and EG On The Move aligns with the convenience retailer’s growth ambitions across Co-op’s core businesses – Food Retail, B2B and Life Services – with Co-op aiming to broaden its reach and scale and, grow to eight million member-owners by 2030.

Co-op has significant growth ambitions for its award-winning franchise business, with growth focussed on where Co-op can best utilise and share its convenience expertise working with quality franchise partners with locations including petrol forecourts and universities.

Martin Rogers, Director of Partnership Development, Co-op, said: We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner. The site benefits from aligning Co-op’s expertise in convenience retailing with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business, resulting in a strong and relevant combined forecourt and food service offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are focused on growing our franchise business, and by working with quality partners across a range of sectors we can bring Co-op products and the benefits of membership to more communities.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation. Co-op is committed to creating value for its member-owners, who enjoy a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across a range of everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership