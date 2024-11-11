New nature trail opens for Aylesbury community at Kingsbrook

A new nature trail has been officially unveiled in Railway Park at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development, complete with bespoke animal sculptures and educational plaques.

The housebuilders have created the accessible and nature themed area of the park to celebrate the wildlife most seen at Kingsbrook, including three starling birds, a badger, a hedgehog, and a bat.

Each animal sculpture has been named by a resident at the Kingsbrook development, following a competition held by Barratt Homes and David Wilson to name their new neighbours.

Carved from oak by The Wild Deck Company, Prickles the Hedgehog, Echo the Bat, Stanley the Badger and Bubble, Squeak and Harmony the Starlings are now in pride of place for the community to visit.

Councillors for Kingsbrook Parish Council joined the housebuilders to officially open the trail to Kingsbrook residents and the local Aylesbury community.

Featuring custom signage with braille, visitors to the Kingsbrook Nature Trail will have the opportunity to learn more about these native species and can even create their own wildlife artwork by using the crayon rubbing plaques featured alongside each sculpture.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Kingsbrook is a best-in-class example of bringing together green open spaces and wildlife habitats as well as high quality homes, to create a development that works for nature as well as it works for people. We are incredibly proud to open this accessible nature trail to both our residents and the public to come and find out more about local wildlife, and importantly, what they can do to support these species. We have exciting plans to continue developing the Kingsbrook Nature Trail further and look forward to seeing it enjoyed for years to come.”

The Kingsbrook development is a first of its kind partnership between the UK’s biggest housebuilder and the largest nature conservation charity in Europe, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The site design incorporates a host of biodiversity measures alongside a raft of new homes, with 60% of the development dedicated to green space, including a 250-acre nature reserve and community allotments.

Since founding the partnership in 2014, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have planted nearly 6,000 trees at the Aylesbury development and have installed hundreds of swift bricks and bat boxes. Hedgehog highways have also been installed in all gardens and new ecological habitats have been created throughout the development.

Once the development is complete, the housebuilders will have created 2,500 new homes across three villages at Orchard Green, Canal Quarter and Oakfield Village, all designed with nature in mind.

The development recently won the Biodiversity and Nature Award at the Unlock Net Zero awards, in recognition of its commitment to supporting wildlife and the local environment.

