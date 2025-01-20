New initiative seeks to empower people across Oxfordshire to access rail and travel with confidence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership (OxCRP) is driving forward a new initiative that seeks to empower disabled people, with low confidence in rail travel, to travel more confidently and access rail across the region thanks to a grant from Mobility Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Travelling with Confidence’ programme comes following research by Scope which shows 54% of disabled people often or always feel anxious using public transport, and 30% say difficulties with public transport reduce their mobility.

Commencing early this year, the initiative will be coordinated by Community Rail Network, a national not-for-profit organisation that supports communities to get involved with local railways and stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative will be looking to ensure lasting change with the support of four key delivery partners, including GO Community Rail Partnership (which includes OxCRP and its Gloucestershire counterpart, GCRP), Community Rail Lancashire, Severnside Community Rail Partnership, and Southeast Communities Rail Partnership.

Train Station

These community rail partnerships will be working with local inclusion and disability partners, aiming to engage 1,500 people with diverse needs across two years. Drawing on participants’ input and enabling them to shape their involvement, the project will support travel confidence and provide enriching rail experiences that unlock future opportunities.

OxCRP, its local partners and Community Rail Network will ensure that the experiences of disabled people remain at the forefront and will share insights with railway partners and decision-makers at local and national level to help shape a more inclusive railway.

Commenting on the new initiative, Hannah McDonnell, executive director of OxCRP, said: “We are delighted to be part of this important initiative that puts disabled people’s experiences at the heart of making travel more accessible. As an organisation committed to inclusive transport, we know that building travel confidence is about more than just physical accessibility – it’s about creating supportive, understanding environments where everyone feels they can travel independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through meaningful co-production with disabled people and our community partners, we’ll work to break down barriers and open up the opportunities that travel confidence brings. This project will help create lasting change in how we approach accessible transport across our network.”

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, added: “We’re thrilled to be getting this important programme underway, at a crucial time as the railway embarks on a period of major transformation.

“We know from our members’ experiences working with the disabled community, and people in diverse circumstances, that too many people feel excluded from our railway. But we also see up-close the incredible benefits that can be unlocked through meaningful engagement, building travel awareness, skills and confidence, and, crucially, drawing on disabled people’s expertise by experience, to affect wider change.

“Enabling people who previously felt unable to use rail to start accessing the opportunities it can open up – training, employment, leisure and social opportunities – can be life-changing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it continues to pioneer important new initiatives across Oxfordshire, OxCRP is currently recruiting for a new Access and Inclusion Programme Lead, who will play a crucial role in the ongoing success of the ‘Travelling with Confidence’ programme. The role is an opportunity to make positive change within the community and ensure transport is accessible to everyone.

For more information on the initiative, please visit: https://communityrail.org.uk/events-and-campaigns/travelling-with-confidence/

For more information on OxCRP, please visit: https://www.oxfordshirecommunityrail.org/ — and for more information on the role of Access and Inclusion Programme Lead, please visit: https://www.oxfordshirecommunityrail.org/jobs-access-and-inclusion-programme-lead

About Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership (OxCRP):

Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership is a community interest company dedicated to promoting sustainable and accessible travel, supporting communities across Oxfordshire to access public transport. The Partnership works to improve rail services, enhance station facilities, and encourage greater use of public transport, helping to develop vibrant and connected communities.