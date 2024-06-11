New electric van shows charity’s commitment to going green
The Charity’s 13 shops provide much-needed income for the Hospice based at Stoke Mandeville and the electric van will move donations from the public around their shops in Buckinghamshire. The van demonstrates the Charity’s commitment to operating responsibly, supporting sustainable shopping though zero emissions. Funding for the van was provided by Angels Den, Fairhive, Perrys, Travis Perkins and West Herts Charity Trust.
Head of Retail, Lily Caswell explains “One of the ways we plan to meet the growing need for hospice care is to keep increasing the income we raise in our shops. We are growing our shop numbers - we now have 13 shops from Buckingham to Beaconsfield, and plans to open more.
“We rely on our retail van to transfer stock between our shops and make the best use of the donations we are given. Our van covers an amazing 16,000 miles a year and moves tonnes of clothing, accessories, books and toys to keep our shops full of amazing products for our customers to buy.”
Charity shopping is becoming more popular and it’s also a more sustainable way to live, with its emphasis on recycling. Donors donate goods that they no longer need to charity shops, and shoppers buy them, in increasing numbers as income from retail is at a record high for the Charity. Donating unwanted clothes, books, toys, household goods is an invaluable way to support the Charity. All proceeds are invested into hospice care, providing end of life support to people in their homes and at the Hospice in Stoke Mandeville.
Lily continued “We are absolutely delighted that we now have a fabulous new electric van to help us, and are immensely grateful to all of the generous donors who made buying the van possible. Our big blue electric van will support sustainable shopping in Buckinghamshire, with zero emissions, to ultimately raise as much money as possible for hospice care. Helping local people, while helping the planet at the same time – what could be better than that?”
“The Angels Den believe that the Florence Nightingale Hospice is truly a great cause for us to support. We are so pleased that the Charity was part of the inaugural Angels Den and to have contributed to the new e-van.” Martin Gallagher, CEO, Angels Den.
“We are committed to supporting our local community, and the Florence Nightingale Hospice plays an integral part of providing assistance to many individuals in our area, therefore we are delighted to have been able to support them in upgrading their vehicle to a new electric one. “– Andrew Rysdale Assistant Director of Property, Fairhive Homes Limited.
“The work carried out by Florence Nightingale Charity is awe inspiring. Your prominent local shops provide affordable options for so many people, not only helping their lives financially but also raising much needed funds for your Hospice activities, Day Clinics, FNH@Home, end of life care and so much more. The decision to support the purchase of your new E-Transit Van was an easy one for Perrys, to be able to help such a prominent local Charity carry on its fundamental work has been an absolute privilege.” Andy Craig, Retail Manager, Perrys
“West Herts Charity Trust (WHCT) have a long established relationship with a number of local hospices. We recognise the great work you do and know how important it is to have suitable vehicles to support your retail operation. We worked together with you to find a solution which would satisfy your needs and be kinder to the local environment by using an electric van. WHCT are confident the van will be well utilised and are pleased to have contributed towards it.” Richard Minashi, West Herts Charitable Trust.