New Councillor for Buckingham Town Council

Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 16:50 BST
Buckingham Town Council is pleased to announce the co-option of Tony Allen as our newest Councillor for the Buckingham North Ward.

Cllr. Allen brings a deep-seated commitment to community wellbeing and local engagement, developed over his nine years as a Buckingham resident. Recently honoured as a Friend of Buckingham, he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to improving the quality of life for our residents.

Cllr. Allen, who moved to Buckingham with his wife Hazel after living in Winslow, has been a driving force in promoting mental health and physical wellbeing within the community. He has spearheaded several initiatives including mental health walk and talks for men and Couch to 5K programmes through his involvement with the local running club and parkrun.

"Our town's outdoor spaces and parks are incredible assets," says Cllr. Allen. "I'm passionate about encouraging residents to make the most of these facilities for their physical and mental wellbeing."

A father of three and grandfather of four, all living locally, Cllr. Allen is deeply invested in the community's future. His appreciation for Buckingham's welcoming atmosphere and local amenities, combined with his active involvement in community initiatives, positions him well to serve the Buckingham North residents.

"I am delighted to join Buckingham Town Council as a councillor," adds Cllr. Allen. "Many of you will know me from my work in the community, particularly the Couch to 5K programme, and I am pleased to be given this opportunity to take a step up and serve the community I love being part of. Please do say hello if you see me out and about - and yes, it was me on Escape to the Country!"

