New community bench offers a place to rest and a beacon of hope for mental health

We are incredibly proud to have sponsored a new community bench at Pitstone Memorial Hall. September this year marked our 25th year in business, 20 of which we have been based out of Pitstone.

We are incredibly lucky to have our sites situated so close to an Area of Outstanding Beauty and steeped in history and we hope the bench installation will provide a place for people to enjoy the village green.

We believe in not only supporting the local community but doing what we can positively impact the community and the environment around us and the installation of this special bench is one way we are able to do this.

Over the years we have quietly supported a number of community initiatives from donation of furniture, sponsoring sports teams and funding a lollipop lady. In more recent years we have been more proactive with twice yearly litter picks in and around Pitstone Green Business Park, coordinating food bank donations with local schools and regular work placements from Pebblebrook School.

PRS and Legend on a Bench reveal the new bench at Pitstone Memorial park

When we came across the charity Legend on a Bench we immediately knew it was a cause we wanted to support. We would estimate that 90% of our employees, past and present, have been employed from within 10 miles of the office and we wanted to provide something more permanent in recognition and in celebration of our roots and how the community has allowed us and our employees to thrive. However, we are acutely aware that there will be many people in the local area who will be struggling and The Legend on a Benches aim is to support people suffering from mental health issues.

These benches will have plaques with QR codes, which will take anyone requiring support, directly to this website’s help page. There are also contact telephone numbers on the bench to 24 hour support services with real people at the other end, ready to listen and offer the support so clearly needed to someone struggling with the impact of depression, bereavement, loneliness, anxiety and the many more reasons for the feelings of despair. We particularly like that these benches have also been built with integral lighting, so they are a beam of light for those in crisis at night, drawing them to the much-needed help on the bench.

We hope the communities of Pitstone and Ivinghoe enjoy this new bench.

More details on the charity and the reveal here:

Legend on a Bench