New Chair named for Bucks charity

Healthcare charity, the Cancer Care and Haematology Fund, has appointed a new Chair of Trustees.

Nicola Gilham BA FCA, a Non-Executive Director of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust (BHT), will succeed Dr Ann Watson, who is retiring after 28 years connection with the charity.

Dr Watson, a retired consultant haematologist with BHT, was appointed a Trustee in 1997 when the charity was launched in its present form. She worked closely with the late June Wilson OBE – a senior nurse at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury – to promote and fundraise for a dedicated facility in Buckinghamshire that would bring together both cancer and haematology treatment services. The £1million Cancer Care and Haematology Unit (CCHU) was formally opened by the Princess Royal in 2001 and has become a valued centre of excellence for treatment in Buckinghamshire.

Ann was appointed Chair in 2014: “Being a Trustee of the CCHF was an important part of my working life and has given me continued pleasure and satisfaction through into my retirement. It has allowed me to stay in touch with colleagues, the hospital as a whole, and play a part in supporting the delivery of the excellent care which the cancer and haematology services provide for local people. I am very pleased that the charity is going to be in such excellent hands and look forward to following all the wonderful projects planned for the future.”

Dr Ann Watson (left) and Nicola Gilham

Buckinghamshire resident Nicola Gilham is a qualified chartered accountant and works as a non-executive director across the health and social care sector. She has a particular track record across finance, risk management and the people agenda in both leading and growing businesses. As well as her role as Non-Executive Director for BHT, Nicola chairs BHT’s Charitable Fund.

Nicola commented: “I am honoured to be appointed Chair of CCHF – such a highly respected, long established Buckinghamshire based charity. I am looking forward to working with the Trustees to ensure that we can continue to deliver the extra support and comfort to patients diagnosed with cancer and haematology related illnesses.”

Nicola will take over as Chair of CCHF in July. Ann will remain a Trustee to assist with the handover.