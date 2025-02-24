New care home hosts heart-warming Tea Dance for local elderly community

The Tea Dance, held at Haddenham Airfield Pavilion, is part of Haddenham Park’s ongoing commitment to supporting and engaging with the elderly community, ensuring that older people, whether living at home or in care, have opportunities to socialise, stay active, and the feel value of being part of their community.

Creating a Space for Community & Connection

For many elderly individuals, loneliness and social isolation can be a daily struggle. Events like these offer a welcoming, uplifting space for them to reminisce, meet new people, and enjoy meaningful moments. Neil Copping, Home Manager at Haddenham Park, shared:

"This Tea Dance was all about spreading joy and creating a space where members of our community could come together, enjoy great company, and relive wonderful memories. Seeing everyone smiling, dancing, and connecting was truly heartwarming. This is exactly the kind of community spirit we will continue to champion at Haddenham Park."

Guests enjoyed a selection of Valentine’s treats, tea, and refreshments prepared by the home’s hospitality team, while the event’s vintage theme transported attendees back to an era of elegance and charm.

A Commitment to Supporting Older People

Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments, set to open in Spring 2025, will provide luxury residential and independent living apartments with a strong focus on lifestyle and community engagement. Marketing Manager Lily Patrick emphasised how events like the Tea Dance reflect the home’s ethos:

"We believe in creating exceptionally beautiful environments where older people feel empowered to live an engaging, adventurous and fulfilling lifestyle. This Tea Dance was just the beginning — we can’t wait to host more events that bring people together, create happiness, and make every day special."

Haddenham Park’s show suite is open to the public from Monday 3rd March, Mon – Fri 11:00am – 21:00pm Sat – Sun 10:00am – 16:00pm.

3 . Contributed Couple romantically dance along to war time swing music. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Couple dance romantically in each others arms. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales