Nawruz: A celebration of renewal and spiritual awakening

Dr B Hayati

The 20th of March 2025 marks the first day of the Bahá’í calendar year and is celebrated by Bahá’ís in Aylesbury Vale and around the world as a time of renewal, joy, and reflection. The Bahá’í New Year, also called Nawruz—meaning “New Day”—follows the conclusion of the 19-day period of fasting.

‘Abdu’l-Bahá, the son of Bahá’u’lláh and the appointed successor of the Bahá’í Faith, beautifully described Nawruz as a symbol of both nature’s rebirth and the renewal of the human soul:

“When the sun appears at the equinox, it causes a movement in all living things. The mineral world is set in motion, plants begin to sprout, the desert is changed into a prairie, trees bud and new life is everywhere evident. The appearance of the Manifestation of God is like this. At His advent, the world of humanity is quickened, the hearts are refreshed, a new spirit is breathed into the body of creation.”

Nawruz is also celebrated by over 300 million people in more than 20 countries worldwide. It is marked by various traditions, including family gatherings, festive meals, the growing of plants, and symbolic practices that bring happiness and prosperity for the coming year.

Daffodils - a symbol of a new beginning

In 2010, the United Nations recognized Nawruz as the “International Day of Nawruz,” further promoting its global significance. UN Secretary-General António Guterres reflected on this occasion, stating:

“As the world renews itself this spring, let us remember that every new year, and every day, is a chance for a new start; a chance to do things differently; an opportunity to build a better world.”