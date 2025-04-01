National Pubwatch Star Award for trio who saved mans life
South Central Ambulance Staff arrived on the scene soon after and managed to stabilise his condition before transferring him to hospital. Kevin has made a good recovery but is currently awaiting a heart bypass operation.
South Central Paramedic Team Leader Dave Baker nominated Chloe Timberlake, Peter Dunbarton and Tom McNeil for a Star Award. He praised their quick action and the early use of the defibrillator which resulted in a life being saved.
On Friday 28 March 2025, Kevin Jones and his wife returned to the club to see NPW Chairman Steve Baker OBE, present Star Awards to Chloe Timberlake and Peter Dunbarton. Unfortunately, Tom McNeill was unable to attend the event but NPW caught up with him the following day!
Steve Baker said: “Chloe, Peter and Tom deserve to be recognised for their selfless action in saving Kevins life. I’m also very impressed that the Winchmore Hill Club had the foresight to install their defibrillator”.
Since the incident ten club members have completed training in the use of the defibrillator.
The Star Award is sponsored by HIT Training www.hittraining.co.uk