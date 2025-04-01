National Pubwatch Star Award for trio who saved mans life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 21 January 2025, Darts player Kevin Jones was visiting Winchmore Hill Cricket Club (near Penn, Buckinghamshire) to compete in a darts competition, when he suffered a devastating cardiac arrest. Fortunately only three days earlier the social club committee had installed a new defibrillator in its bar. Bar staff and club members rushed to help; performing CPR and using the defibrillator to save his life.

South Central Ambulance Staff arrived on the scene soon after and managed to stabilise his condition before transferring him to hospital. Kevin has made a good recovery but is currently awaiting a heart bypass operation.

South Central Paramedic Team Leader Dave Baker nominated Chloe Timberlake, Peter Dunbarton and Tom McNeil for a Star Award. He praised their quick action and the early use of the defibrillator which resulted in a life being saved.

On Friday 28 March 2025, Kevin Jones and his wife returned to the club to see NPW Chairman Steve Baker OBE, present Star Awards to Chloe Timberlake and Peter Dunbarton. Unfortunately, Tom McNeill was unable to attend the event but NPW caught up with him the following day!

Tom McNeil Star Award

Steve Baker said: “Chloe, Peter and Tom deserve to be recognised for their selfless action in saving Kevins life. I’m also very impressed that the Winchmore Hill Club had the foresight to install their defibrillator”.

Since the incident ten club members have completed training in the use of the defibrillator.

