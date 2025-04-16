'My 40th birthday turned into a terrifying and expensive trip to the vet, and now I know how to stop it happening again'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog lover who faced an eye-watering 40th birthday bill when her dog started throwing up blood has shared a top tip to help others avoid a similar drama.

Hayley Finch's 40th birthday celebrations turned into a living nightmare when their rescue dog Evelyn became gravely ill and started throwing up blood, forcing them to cut their night short and race home.

Hayley and husband Peter, from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, had left their precious pooch in the care of a trusted sitter while they enjoyed an evening out at a local restaurant.

But shortly after they had left, they received a terrifying phone call – Evelyn had suddenly fallen unwell.

Evelyn is now back to her best, but the couple keep a probiotic on hand to avoid any more dramas - Animal News Agency

"We’d barely sat down to eat when we got the call," Journalist Hayley, 40 said. "I was terrified. I thought she was dying. I rushed home with Peter, and when we arrived, seeing her cough up blood was absolutely horrific. It was heart-stopping. Our dog sitter was wonderful and knew exactly what to do even though we were shocked."

The couple immediately took Evelyn to an emergency vet, where she was treated with an anti-sickness injection and a probiotic. However, the relief was bittersweet as they faced an eyewatering bill for the out-of-hours treatment – hundreds of pounds they hadn't expected to spend.

"It was terrifying seeing her so ill and the care she received was amazing, but the cost was also shocking," Peter, a horticultural coordinator, 55 said. "It felt like we were being hit with a massive bill we hadn't expected on a night which should have been so nice. It was incredibly stressful."

Determined to ensure they never face such a frightening situation again, the Finches have now made a habit of keeping a probiotic paste, by Nature’s Pet, in their store cupboard. The couple swear by it, saying it has helped stop any stomach upsets in their dogs before they get serious and save them from another trip to the vet.

Hayley with Evelyn - Animal News Agency

"There's no doubt about it," Hayley added. "Having the probiotic paste at home has saved us from having to go back to the vet again. Whenever any of our dogs show signs of an upset stomach, we use it, and it works like a charm. It really does stop things in their tracks."

Evelyn, a much-loved member of the family, is now back to her usual happy self, but the experience has left a lasting impact on Hayley and Peter. "She’s not just a dog, she’s an important member of the family, we call her our queen of the house" Hayley added. "It was awful to get that call, but seeing the blood – that was just so scary. We just wanted to know she was going to be okay."

Five Benefits of Probiotics for Dogs:

Improved Digestion – Probiotics can help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in your dog’s gut, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.

Evelyn the dog got sick on her owners 40th birthday - Animal News Agency

Supports the Immune System – A healthy gut flora supports the immune system, helping your dog fight off infections and illnesses more effectively.

Reduces Diarrhoea and Vomiting – Probiotics can help alleviate digestive issues like diarrhoea, vomiting, and bloating, especially when caused by stress or diet changes.

Relieves Allergies – By strengthening the gut barrier, probiotics can reduce inflammation, which may alleviate the symptoms of allergies in some dogs.

Helps with Antibiotic Recovery – After your dog has been on antibiotics, probiotics can help restore beneficial bacteria in the gut, speeding up recovery and reducing side effects like diarrhoea.