Music, Friendships and Community Spirit

High Wycombe Band, Chiltern Hills Brass, celebrate a memorable weekend in Kelkheim, Germany as part of the 40th Anniversary Town Twinning.

We reported early this month, as part of the 40th Anniversary of the Town Twinning between High Wycombe; Buckinghamshire and Kelkheim; Germany, that Chiltern Hills Brass Band (CHB) would be part of the celebrations. Friday 24 October through to Sunday 26 October saw those celebrations take place in Kelkheim, a town in Hesse, near Frankfurt and the Taunus mountains.

High Wycombe has a long-standing twinning partnership with Kelkheim, a town known for its furniture industry, similar to High Wycombe's history. The partnership, supported by the High Wycombe Town Twinning Association, promotes exchanges and maintains strong community bonds between the two municipalities.

A program of events were planned for the duration of the weekend visit. Members of CHB with colleagues from their sister band; The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion (BBRBL), under the watchful eye of Band Manager; Lindsey Davies and Director of Music; Gordon Davies set off for Kelkheim early on Friday morning. With all band members safely in Kelkheim by the afternoon, the first event was a dinner at "The Goldener löwe Hotel" hosted by local Town representatives. An opportunity for friends old and new to meet up. It should be noted that CHB previously visited Kelkheim in 2022.

Director of Music; Gordon Davies conducts CHB during the evening concert.

The link with Kelkheim is; Jochen Ballach, a renowned Tuba and Euphonium player. Jochen performs for Oberhesdisches Blechbläser Ensemble (OBE) but regularly travels to Wycombe to perform with CHB.

Saturday morning saw celebrations continue as members of CHB/BBRBL joined local bands for a series of small performances around the Town. A guided tour was planned for mid afternoon before the main event, a 2 hour Concert on Saturday Evening.

The local community centre was packed with as many as 250 visitors to witness an evening of Music from a number of bands. Performing under the title "Sounds like Friends" There was no shortage of recognisable tunes, with themes from James Bond movies, which the audience happily whistled along too. There was Pirates of the Caribbean and a number of rousing marches. As well as OBE, Kelkheim Chamber Orchestra, St Dionysius Wind Orchestra joined both CHB/BBRBL for the evening. The finale being members of all the bands being on stage at once to share "The language of Music".

City Councillor and Partnership Officer; Christof Wolf and Miriam Frings from the Cultural Office who helped arrange the evening, both said the concert recognises the friendship held between both Towns. Whilst Jochen (OBE) said "once again music has brought us together and strengthened our friendships".

Plaque exchanged.

Before the evening was finished CHB Trombonist, delivered a speech in German. " We'd like to begin by expressing our heartfelt thanks for the kind invitation to this weekend's celebrations - marking 40 years of partnership between High Wycombe and Kelkheim. It truly is a pleasure to be here, enjoying a weekend filled with friendship, collaboration and, of course, wonderful music-making. Our sincere appreciation goes to the Kelkheim Council for the warm welcome and generous hospitality we received, especially during the shared meal yesterday - it was a wonderful occasion. We'd also like to thank the High Wycombe Town Twinning Association for their ongoing support and dedication in helping to strengthen the ties between our towns. Here's to a memorable weekend and to the continued friendship between High Wycombe and Kelkheim for many years to come" Lindsey Davies; Band Manager and all at CHB/BBRBL.

Following speeches gifts were exchanged.

Sunday saw a slightly smaller concert in Sulzbach, featuring OBE and CHB/BBRBL. It was then time for a final lunch, before everyone said their goodbyes to friends old and new. Although it's never truly goodbye as plans for the next event will soon be underway and Jochen Ballach is expected to meet up and perform with CHB in the near future.

With all the problems people are facing not just here in the UK but also across Europe, music has a way of easing tensions and brining Communities together. Clearly these ties and friendships will remain with both Towns for a long time.

OBE perform on stage

Next up for both CHB and BBRBL are the Services of Remembrance, before a busy period of Christmas programmes, which will include performances by both bands of; "The Snowman" the film to live Band music.

You can follow CHB on Facebook and their Website. Just type in Chiltern Hills Brass Band and follow the links. Likewise Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion can be followed in a similar way.