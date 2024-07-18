Mum transforms Aylesbury nursery garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum of a toddler gave the Aylesbury College Day Nursery garden a makeover which was warmly welcomed at the grand opening last week on Thursday 11 July.

The 4-month project transformed the outdoor space at the nursery, operated by Buckinghamshire College Group, located on Oxford Road, Aylesbury.

Milena Dixon worked with the Ofsted rated ‘Good’ nursery and local businesses to create a space for children to learn and play in.

The garden features a sand pit, musical instrument stand and colourful murals painted by local illustrator, Eliott Bulpett.

Children, parents and teachers celebrated the garden opening on Thursday 11 July.

Ms Dixon, whose daughter attends the nursery, said: “It was really to help children who were at the nursery enjoy the outdoors and have a nice area to play in.”

Carol Carlin, Head of Early Years/Pre-School at Aylesbury College Day Nursery, said: “The children are so lucky to have access to such an amazing garden, the learning opportunities are endless, to be able to watch things they have planted and cared for grow, to explore the natural world, to enjoy the grass, trees, and flowers while having fun with their friends is priceless.”

The garden was opened by Jenny Craig, Principal and CEO of Buckinghamshire College Group, who thanked all those involved in the project.

For more information about Aylesbury College Day Nursery, please visit their website.