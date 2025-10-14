Mulberry Court Care Home opens dedicated dementia wing

Dining at Mulberry Court Care Home

Mulberry Court, a charming boutique-style care home located on Gold Hill in the heart of Chalfont St Peter, has opened its new dementia wing—a welcoming, supportive place for individuals living with dementia.

Mulberry Court Care Home in Chalfont St Peter is proud to be part of the Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), which has recently merged with The Fremantle Trust. The merger brings together decades of care expertise and a shared commitment to giving every resident the support, dignity, and independence they deserve.

A Close-Knit Community

With just 23 en-suite rooms, Mulberry Court blends comfort and homely charm. Residents here feel part of their own little community, friendships form quickly, and residents enjoy sharing meals, celebrating milestones, and looking out for each other. The environment is relaxed and supportive, so new residents settle in easily and feel at home.

Gardens at Mulberry Court Care Home

Manager Emma Cole says: “Families tell us they want their loved ones to stay close to what’s familiar, with care that feels personal. We’re part of the local community, just a short walk from the shops and cafes residents know and love. We want Mulberry Court to feel like an extension of family life, with support on hand whenever it’s needed.”

Expert Dementia support

What sets Mulberry Court apart is our access to Admiral Nurses—specialist dementia nurses supported by Dementia UK. Admiral Nurses provide assessments, run support groups, and are there for families with advice and emotional support. They guide our care team, lead regular training, and ensure staff are always up to date on best practices. Every staff member receives dementia-specific training, and our dedicated Dementia Lead champions high standards and fresh learning from Dementia UK.

Personalised, flexible Care

Suite at Mulberry Court Care Home

Our care is built around each resident. Using our “My Life Story” online care planning, we learn about each person’s routines and interests, helping us match residents with carers who really understand them. This personalised approach helps residents keep their independence and continue enjoying the things that matter most.

Now open for new residents

The dementia wing is now open and welcoming new residents. Families, local professionals, and community groups are invited to visit, meet the team, and learn more about what makes Mulberry Court unique.