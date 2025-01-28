Moving commemoration: Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 Ceremony in Bourton Park

Schools and community gather to remember

Buckingham’s Holocaust Memorial Stone in Bourton Park provided a poignant backdrop for the town’s Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony on 27th January 2025. Despite the unpredictable British weather, the event saw a strong turnout of residents, students, and community members, who gathered from 11:00 to 11:45 AM to reflect and honour those who perished in the Holocaust.

The ceremony, led by Buckingham’s Town Mayor, featured readings from Ms. Ruth Newell and Mr. Stan Cohen, a representative from the Milton Keynes Synagogue. The service included readings, survivor stories and moments of silence, offering attendees a chance to pause and reflect on the immense loss and the vital lessons learned from this tragic period in history.

A highlight of the event was the participation of students from both Bourton Meadow Academy and Furze Down School. Around 25 primary school students from Bourton Meadow Academy showcased their recent work on the Holocaust, following a visit to Bletchley Park. Their involvement brought a youthful and meaningful perspective to the ceremony, demonstrating their commitment to remembering the past. Meanwhile, staff and students from Furze Down School’s Sixth Form contributed a vibrant hand-painted banner to the event. The banner’s bright colours and thoughtful design symbolised hope and resilience, echoing the themes of the day.

Despite the weather, the strong turnout and heartfelt participation showcased the community’s ongoing commitment to Holocaust remembrance, education, and the fight against hatred and intolerance. Buckingham’s ceremony continues to serve as a moving reminder of the importance of remembering the past while striving to create a more compassionate future for all.

Memorial stone

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said “Several years ago, Councillor Ruth Newell, Freeman of Buckingham and past Mayor, proposed to the Buckingham Town Centre Events Committee that funding be sought to place a Holocaust memorial in one of our parks. This idea was supported by the Environment Committee, and together they worked to bring Ruth’s long-time ambition to life – ensuring that we, like Milton Keynes, could mark this important occasion in Buckingham. What began as a small initiative has since grown into a truly significant community event, allowing us to reflect on the Holocaust and ensure that its memory is never forgotten. This event has become a meaningful way for the next generation to be involved, share their thoughts, and contribute to the commemoration.”