Mother and daughter reveal how they are helping rail passengers stay safe this Christmas

Shaaheen Emrith and her daughter, Farhanah, didn’t plan to work together on the railway, but both are enjoying fulfilling careers as Revenue Control Officers for Thameslink.

This festive season, the mother and daughter duo will be helping thousands of customers travelling through Luton station.

After a short stint in recruitment, Shaaheen, 44, made a comeback to the railway in 2018 where she joined Thameslink as a Revenue Control Officer. A few years later, she persuaded her daughter to follow in her footsteps when a role in the same team became available.

“As cheesy as it sounds, it took leaving the railway for me to appreciate how much I enjoyed it. Working at a recruitment agency for just over a year gave me good customer service experience, but I found I was missing my railway family, so I started searching for jobs at Thameslink and found the Revenue Control Officer position. I’ve been in this role for six years now and I’m still loving it because every day is different, and I enjoy helping customers.

“My daughter could see how happy I was working in rail, so I was delighted when Farhanah told me she wanted to create a longstanding career in the same industry. It’s great we can share similar experiences with each other and I’m so proud of her!”

Farhanah, 24, started working at Thameslink in 2023 as a development manager for infrastructure and property before she joined her mum in Luton as a Revenue Control Officer in September 2024.

“I was drawn to the railway because my mum made the industry sound really interesting and I wanted a career I could be proud of, so I joined the company last year and haven’t looked back since! Working as a development manager for nine months was brilliant because I got a great understanding of how the business works, however I wanted to expand my skills and work in a customer-facing role, so I did some research and found the Revenue Control Officer role. I’m really enjoying it so far because I get to interact with a variety of passengers and help them get to their destination safely.”

Shaaheen and Farhanah, who both live in Bedford, are reminding customers to take extra care when travelling over the festive period.

From left: Farhanah and Shaaheen Emrith

Farhanah said: “Although many customers will be going out and having fun this Christmas, during the winter we do see an increase in slips, trips and falls, so we’re asking people to give themselves a few extra minutes when catching the train and to take extra care if they’ve been drinking. We want everyone to get home safely and we’re always happy to help, so do please approach us if you’re worried about something or need assistance.”

Farhanah also shared the benefits of working with her mum and how it’s brought the pair closer together.

“It was a bit strange working together at first, because I had to get used to calling her my colleague instead of my mum. Now we’re like two friends at work and it’s definitely brought us closer together, because as we’re in the same role we understand what it’s like to work on the frontline. Although we cross paths at work quite often, we maintain a professional relationship and separate responsibilities so we’re not living in each other’s pockets!”