More instructors needed to deliver Bikeability in Buckinghamshire

Bespoke Cycling Instruction, Bucks and Berks leading provider of Bikeability training, is looking for keen cyclists in the local area to sign up to become instructors.

Bikeability is a nationwide scheme equipping the next generation with the skills and confidence to cycle on today’s roads. The programme offers lessons to all ages, from reception to secondary school and adults.

It aims to make cycling accessible and helps beginners by progressing them from learning to ride to basic bike handling skills to their first experiences of riding on the road. For schools, the course starts in the playground or a similarly traffic-free environment and then progresses to the skills required for road riding.

Bespoke Cycling Instruction is the largest registered provider of Bikeability in Buckinghamshire, Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead. They deliver Bikeability Levels 1, 2 and 3 training as well as the Bikeability Plus programme for younger riders. Local schools in the region can appoint Bespoke Cycling Instruction to deliver the course to their pupils.

In 2024, Bespoke Cycling Instruction delivered Bikeability at 175 schools in the region to over 6,000 riders – 3,800 of whom were trained on the road. Outside of schools, the youngest rider was just two years old and the eldest was 72.

With demand for the course steadily increasing, Bespoke Cycling Instruction now need more instructors to sign up to help deliver Bikeability. Instructors are paid and it is a great way to give back to the community.

Instructors will receive full training that results in gaining a Sport 4 Life qualification. They will have a hands-on role in helping the next generation of cyclists learn a skill they will have for life. Being an instructor is also a great way to keep fit, meet new colleagues and enjoy the outdoors.

Ian Murdoch has been an instructor for Bikeability for nearly a decade and now leads the delivery of the course in the region.

He says: “Being an instructor is incredibly rewarding. We only have about six hours of road work with the riders but watching them progress from hesitant and unsure to a point where they are confident and making decisions for themselves just never gets old. They are also great fun to work with. They learn at an astonishing rate; they’re having fun and ten-year-olds have a wicked sense of humour.”

If you would like more information about becoming an instructor or to learn more about the course, visit Bespoke Cycling Instruction at www.spokesci.com or call 07999 210032.