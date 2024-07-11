MK Dragon Boat Festival raises more than £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The boss of a local charity is leading a crew of campaigners to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Dan Knowles, CEO of Brain Tumour Research, captained a crew of 11 campaigners who made it through to the semi finals of the 21st Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival at Willen Lake on Saturday (6 July).

Nineteen teams took part in the event and Team Brain Tumour Research came 7th overall. Gavin White, 44, was one of the rowers who took part in all four races. Partaking in the event a year after he was given 12-20 months to live following his diagnosis of a glioblastoma (GBM).

Dan said: “It was a brilliant event, despite heavy rain the enthusiasm of the teams that took part helped to lift spirits. The whole team worked well together, sharing their reason for being in the boat. A huge thanks must go to all the teams for their rowing and fundraising. Everyone made a great effort with some teams in fancy dress and others who wore bright pink t-shirts to raise awareness of Brain Tumour Research which looked great on the water.

Brain Tumour Research rowers

“With the support of Milton Keynes businesses, the total amount raised can contribute towards three days of research at one of our Centres of Excellence to gain a deeper understanding of brain tumours so we can eventually find a cure for this disease.”

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via the team's Dragon Boat Festival 2024 challenge, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/brain-tumour-research-dragon-boat-team