Minister for Employment visits youth charity in Aylesbury

Local charity Youth Concern was delighted to welcome the Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern MP to their Drop-in Centre last week, as an example of the ‘one stop shops’ that the new Labour government has pledged to roll out across the country.

The government’s Young Futures programme aims to bring together services and communities to support young people through a new national network of Young Futures hubs, while a new Youth Guarantee will ensure every 18-21 year old is earning or learning.

Youth Concern’s Chief Executive Hannah Asquith and team were proud to give the minister a tour of their Drop-in Centre and introduce her to young people that rely on the charity’s services.

Alison McGovern MP, Minister for Employment said: "Youth Concern is doing incredible work to support young people in Aylesbury Vale, providing vital services and support to help them build a brighter future.

Alison McGovern MP, Minister for Employment, and Laura Kyrke-Smith MP outside Youth Concern with CEO Hannah Asquith (centre), staff and service users

"Young people are right at the heart of this Government's mission to spread opportunity and prosperity across the country. Our new Youth Guarantee will unlock the full potential of our future generations by ensuring every 18-21-year-old has access to work, training or learning."

Last year, 515 individual 13-25 year olds visited Youth Concern’s Drop-in Centre 1535 times for fun (music studio, table tennis and pool tables, art, gardening and programmes including mixed martial arts).

Through the Drop-in Centre they also accessed Aylesbury Vale’s only youth food bank, help with sexual health, substance misuse, help (back) into education, training and employment, housing advice, and access to the charity’s free counselling service.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, MP for Aylesbury and the villages, said: "Youth Concern's work exemplifies the principles of the Young Futures programme. The charity's commitment to supporting young people in Aylesbury Vale is amazing."

With a 14% increase in young people seeking Youth Concern’s services in the last 12 months, the charity’s role has never been more vital.

Youth Concern wants to create a Youth Hub. The charity is seeking a larger building in central Aylesbury to deliver an even more comprehensive suite of youth services under one roof, working collaboratively with other youth-facing organisations and service providers.

Hannah Asquith, CEO of Youth Concern, expressed gratitude for the visit: "Knowing the Minister for Employment and our local MP support our ambition to run a Youth Hub, benefitting Aylesbury Vale's 13-25 year olds, galvanises us to work even more closely with Buckinghamshire Council, funders and community groups to secure a larger building."

For more information about Youth Concern, to alert the charity to a potential building, or to make a donation please visit https://www.youthconcern.org.uk/support-us/donate