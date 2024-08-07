Milton Keynes woman takes on swim challenge to raise awareness of bowel cancer screening

A committed Milton Keynes woman is raising awareness about the importance of bowel cancer screening after her father’s life was saved by taking the test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Armstrong-Swain, 35, will swim 15km in August as part of Bowel Cancer UK’s annual Swim15 event. She hopes that by taking part she can raise awareness of the importance of the bowel cancer screening test, which she credits with saving her dad’s life.

“He didn’t have any symptoms prior to his diagnosis,” Louise said. “His cancer was detected solely through the screening test.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise’s dad Keith received his screening test through the post last year and soon after completing it was diagnosed with stage 1 bowel cancer. Louise said that thankfully he was diagnosed at an early stage meaning that his cancer is easier to treat.

Louise and her dad Keith

“I know how important it is to be aware of your body and possible bowel cancer symptoms,” Louise said. “My grandad was diagnosed with the disease in the early 2000’s and survived.”

Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK, making it the countries fourth most common cancer. The disease is treatable and curable when diagnosed at an early stage.

Louise said that watching two of her loved ones go through the disease has been extremely difficult, but she is grateful to “all the wonderful staff who are caring for my dad, and those in the past who supported my grandfather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As her dad is currently going through treatment for his cancer, Louise decided she wanted to “give something back”. As well as raising awareness about the importance of taking the screening test, she will also be raising money for the charity.

Louise

“I decided to fundraise for Bowel Cancer UK after learning about all the support they provide to people going through this disease, and the work they do to raise awareness,” she said.

She chose Swim15 because she already regularly swims at her leisure centre and wanted to challenge herself to do as many kilometres as possible during August.

“I also chose this challenge as I have many fond memories of going swimming with my dad as a child,” Louise added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing how many people I’ve spoken to about Swim15 whose lives have either directly or indirectly been touched by bowel cancer. It’s so important to spread awareness of the screening test so more people can hopefully get diagnosed early like my dad.”

3. Louise on her wedding day with her grandfather Stuart, shortly before he passed away

Bowel Cancer UK’s Swim15 fundraising event takes place in August and asks people to get sponsored to complete either 15km throughout the month or choose their own challenge. The funds raised will help stop people dying of bowel cancer by raising awareness of the disease, and funding vital services and lifesaving research.

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, says: “Someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer every 15 minutes in the UK, but it’s treatable and curable if diagnosed early.

“The funds raised by our Swim15 challenge will help us continue to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by the disease. We are so grateful to Louise for taking part in Swim15 and really inspired by her for speaking so openly about her dad and her grandad’s diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dive into action this August and join us in helping to create a future where nobody dies of bowel cancer.”

Are you ready to join a community of people who are taking the plunge for a life-saving cause? Grab your goggles and get ready to make waves as you help fund vital services and life-saving research. Sign up for Bowel Cancer UK's Swim15, get your first donation and receive your swimming badge: fundraise.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/swim15-24-p