Milton Keynes local wins Europe's biggest poker tournament, earning prize in excess of £166,000

A 33-year-old amateur poker player from Milton Keynes has been crowned the winner of Europe’s biggest poker tournament known as Goliath with his sights now set on turning professional.

Will Watkins, who works as a Purchasing and Stock Controller, battled through four epic days of competition beating 12,000 entries to win Grosvenor Casinos’ Goliath Poker Tournament which is held in Coventry every year.

Having started playing poker in his local pub at the age of 18, the Goliath Poker Tournament marks Will’s biggest achievement to date saying that it is a ‘life changing win’ and he now has his eyes set on next year’s World Series to turn professional.

Recognised as the biggest poker tournament outside of Las Vegas, Will won the top prize out of the final prize pool of more than £1.8m with his winning hand of AK (Ace King).

Grosvenor Casinos' Goliath Poker tournament 2024 winner

Talking after his amazing win, Will said: “I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I’d be here today and I’m still waiting for what it means to sink in. The win is even more special because I was wearing my father’s t-shirt on one of the days during the tournament – he passed away in 2021. It feels incredible to know that I am now recognised within the poker community, and I cannot wait to see what happens next.”

Winning £166,058 is an incredible achievement, especially considering that Will had initially set himself a target of just £7,000.

Although he is now planning to get on the property ladder in Milton Keynes, Will’s first purchase with the winnings was a PS5 and he has also repaid his mum for money borrowed earlier this year.

Luke Hobbs, Poker Marketing Manager, from Grosvenor Casinos, said: “Goliath is one of the most exciting, entertaining and revered tournaments on the circuit where thousands of players from all walks of life flock to take part and test their skills, stamina and endurance in an epic battle at the table.

“This year did not disappoint, and we’d like to wish a massive congratulations to our 2024 Goliath champion Will after a thrilling end to what has been our best-ever celebration of poker in Coventry.”

The four-day Goliath Poker Tournament took place at Grosvenor Casino Coventry at the CBS Arena from 25th July to 4th August. This event was part of an 11-day poker festival where amateur and professional players competed in a series of intense events.