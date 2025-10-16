Milton Keynes College Group and Santander join forces to boost the city’s green workforce

Banking giant, Santander, is teaming up with Milton Keynes College Group to provide free training in vital green skills. The bank is generously providing £50,000 for bursaries for electricians to update their expertise to learn how to install energy storage systems, electric car charge points and solar panels – skills which are in growing demand in the city.

They’ll train at Milton Keynes College Group’s recently opened Green Skills Centre, which specialises in training professionals in the most up-to-date techniques. There will also be the opportunity for anyone living or working in the city to apply for a range of other courses linked to sustainability, including ones related to leadership and management.

Caroline Indge, Head of Partnerships and Innovation at Milton Keynes College Group says, “We’re most grateful to Santander for their generosity in providing these bursaries, which will pay for electrical professionals to learn these highly sought-after skills. The government’s Climate Change Committee says that electrification will have to make up 60% of emission reductions over the next fifteen years if the country is to meet its climate targets, so it’s incredibly important that there are people available with the necessary training to make that possible. The non-electrician courses will provide people with skills and knowledge applicable to any business situation and will give companies and individuals, in work or looking for it, a real edge in this growth area.”

David Wilkins is Head of School for Construction and Engineering at Milton Keynes College Group.He says the electrician’s courses will help to future-proof the businesses of those who gain the qualifications. “The numbers of people wanting these technologies at home and in their businesses are going up by the day. The skills we’re offering are those that will be the ones most in demand for the electricians of tomorrow and beyond. Getting trained up now is the smart thing to do, and it will ensure that there are people in the city with the expertise to keep not just their businesses but Milton Keynes, ahead of the game.”

Lecturer, Andy Mallett shows Mason Majethia how to connect up a battery storage unit.

Fiona Hyde, Head of Sustainability at Santander UK, said: “We want to help people live in efficient and healthier homes. As one of the UK’s largest mortgage providers, we’re in a unique position to support that change by providing finance and investing in local skills and partnerships. We’re proud to fund these bursaries, giving local electricians the opportunity to gain new skills that will make a real difference to the real economy. It’s about turning ambition into action — helping local residents, trades, and the council to build resilient communities together.”

Ruth Devine MBE is Managing Director of Milton Keynes-based electrical contractor SJD Associates, and is Employer Chair of The Electrotechnical Skills Partnership, a national body supporting employers to develop and drive the industry’s skills agenda.SJD helps shape the courses offered at the centre, and she says, “As an employer it’s vital to be able to train our electricians to recognised industry standards of competence to install the latest low carbon technologies safely which is exactly what this partnership will deliver. It’s really important for Milton Keynes that this training is now available right on our doorstep, and should be a serious boost for the sector locally and MK’s green credentials.”

Anyone interested in studying one of the courses described above should apply for the course here Green Skills - MK College. The College’s bursary team will then assess applicants’ eligibility for funding.