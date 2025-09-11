Milton Keynes care home hosts summer fete

HC-One The Applewood’s Summer Fete event

Residents, colleagues, family, friends, and members of the local community came together at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, to celebrate the home’s summer fete. The day was a resounding success, welcoming around 60 attendees.

The fete was full of fun, laughter, and community spirit. Guests enjoyed classic wacky races, with children competing in the sack race and egg-and-spoon race to win trophies, and every participant proudly received a medal. Another highlight was the Human Fruit Machine, brilliantly run by The Applewood residents Don Head and Barry Bramham, which proved to be a big hit with everyone who took part.

No summer fete would be complete without delicious food, and the team at The Applewood ensured plenty of choice with burgers, hot dogs, wraps, chips, and pizzas enjoyed by all.

The dedicated wellbeing team worked alongside Amy Powell, Wellbeing Coordinator, to make the event possible. Special thanks were given by Julie Head, daughter of resident Don Head, who praised the day, saying:

“It was a really amazing day, well done everyone, we all enjoyed it.”

As the community waves goodbye to the summer months, The Applewood is also looking ahead to autumn – a season of warmth, comfort, and togetherness. With the arrival of September comes the Harvest Festival and the promise of cosier days indoors, making now the perfect time to think about finding a kind and welcoming home for the colder months ahead.

The Applewood is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, and new residents can experience 4 weeks for the price of 3 when they join before 31st November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this autumn – visit The Applewood today and find out more about life at the home.

The Applewood Care Home looks forward to hosting more events in the future, building on the success of their summer fete and continuing to bring people together in celebration and support of their residents.

Reflecting on the success, Amy Powell, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said: “We were so pleased to welcome so many families and members of our local community to our summer fete. The atmosphere was fantastic, and residents thoroughly enjoyed the event.”